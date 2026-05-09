LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Delay: Better battery Life, Advance Health Sensors, And AI Features, Check All Specs Here

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Delay: Better battery Life, Advance Health Sensors, And AI Features, Check All Specs Here

Samsung may delay the Galaxy Ring 2 launch to early 2027. The new smart ring is expected to bring better battery life, upgraded health sensors, and Galaxy AI features.

samsung galaxy ring 2
samsung galaxy ring 2

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 17:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Delay: Better battery Life, Advance Health Sensors, And AI Features, Check All Specs Here

South Korean tech manufacturing giant Samsung has launched the Galaxy Ring back in 2024, a titanium-built wearable developed for all day heath tracking and after the launch of Galaxy Ring the reports and leaks regarding the Galaxy Ring 2 started surfing all over internet. The smart wearable was expected to launch alongside Samsung’s next foldable smartphone at a Galaxy Unpacked event this year; a fresh report suggests the ring could be delayed.

Galaxy Ring 2 Will Not Come in 2026

According to a new report from ETNews, a respected South Korean outlet, it is virtually impossible for Samsung to release a Galaxy Ring sequel this year. The Galaxy Ring 2 is instead likely to launch in early 2027.

Samsung had quietly shifted the launch from the July 2026 Galaxy Unpacked event to early 2027. That event was expected to be the stage for Samsung’s next-generation foldable phones, and the Galaxy Ring 2 was supposed to share the spotlight. That plan is now off the table.

You Might Be Interested In

Industry sources claim the delay is due to the current lack of hype around smart rings in general. Insiders also state that Samsung is prioritising other big launches, likely referring to a new foldable form factor.

When Can You Actually Expect It?

Right now, the Galaxy Ring 2 is likely to launch alongside the Galaxy S27 series in February 2027. That would mean a nearly three-year gap between the original Galaxy Ring and its successor, which is a long time in the wearable tech space. But Samsung seems to be using that extra time to actually fix the problems that held the first ring back.

What Will Be Different This Time?

The original Galaxy Ring was a solid first attempt, but it had a few noticeable shortcomings. Samsung is reportedly addressing all of them head-on with the second generation.

Battery life is the headline change. The current ring lasts around seven days, and Samsung is targeting nine to ten days through a larger cell. The ring is also being redesigned internally, with a revised component layout that will make it thinner and lighter without sacrificing the battery gain.

The bio sensors are also getting upgraded. Enhanced body temperature sensors, improved sleep analysis, and expanded insights related to cardiovascular health are being worked on.

Samsung is also planning a new Brain Health feature powered by Galaxy AI, which would be a first for the smart ring category and could genuinely set the Galaxy Ring 2 apart from rivals like the Oura Ring.

Should You Buy the Original Ring Now?

If you have been eyeing the Galaxy Ring, now might actually be a good time. The original Galaxy Ring is currently available at a discounted price, down significantly from its original launch price, as Samsung clearly wants the sequel to land with more substance.

But if you are someone who prefers buying the latest and best, it makes more sense to wait. The Galaxy Ring 2 is shaping up to be a meaningfully better product, and early 2027 is not that far away.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite Launched In India: Check Price, 7,000mAh Battery, Gaming Features And Discount Offers

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: galaxy ring 2samsungsamsung ringsmart ring

RELATED News

OpenAI And Anthropic Launch Service Companies: How This Could Help TCS And Infosys — Know Everything Here

Tata Motors Launches Nexon Pure+ PS: India’s First Compact SUV With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs…

Vivo X500 Tipped Ahead Of Launch: Dimensity 9600 Chipset, 200MP Periscope Camera, And Massive Battery—Check All Specs And Price

Vivo X Fold 6 To Debut Soon With Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 200MP Camera And Massive 7,000mAh Battery — Check Specs And Expected Launch Timeline

Sony Xperia 1 VIII To Debut Soon: Flagship Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz OLED Display, And Premium Design, Check Launch Date And Price

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Delay: Better battery Life, Advance Health Sensors, And AI Features, Check All Specs Here

FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues: Complete List And Details of All 16 Stadiums Across Canada, Mexico And USA

Iran Hits Out At Trump’s ‘Love Tap’ Remark, Calls US Actions ‘Whimsical Adventurism And Roguish Behaviour’

Who Is Leema Rose Martin? From TVK Buzz To Family, Net Worth And Lifestyle Details

Who Is Thol Thirumavalavan? VCK Chief Emerges As Kingmaker, Powers Vijay’s Path To Tamil Nadu CM

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Himachal Board Class 10 Scorecard Date, Past Trends And Download Steps

Crypto Expert Helps Street Vendor Launch Memecoin, Token Surges to $20,000 in Seconds | WATCH

Vijay Maths Solved: VCK Extends Unconditional Support, TVK Crosses Majority Mark To Form Tamil Nadu Government

Rainfall In Karnataka Likely Over Next 3 Days; Check IMD’s Weather Forecast For Telangana, Kerala And Bihar

RR vs GT: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Be Dropped From Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match After Receiving Notices From NADA?

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Delay: Better battery Life, Advance Health Sensors, And AI Features, Check All Specs Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Delay: Better battery Life, Advance Health Sensors, And AI Features, Check All Specs Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Delay: Better battery Life, Advance Health Sensors, And AI Features, Check All Specs Here
Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Delay: Better battery Life, Advance Health Sensors, And AI Features, Check All Specs Here
Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Delay: Better battery Life, Advance Health Sensors, And AI Features, Check All Specs Here
Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Delay: Better battery Life, Advance Health Sensors, And AI Features, Check All Specs Here

QUICK LINKS