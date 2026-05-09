Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Delay: Better battery Life, Advance Health Sensors, And AI Features, Check All Specs Here

South Korean tech manufacturing giant Samsung has launched the Galaxy Ring back in 2024, a titanium-built wearable developed for all day heath tracking and after the launch of Galaxy Ring the reports and leaks regarding the Galaxy Ring 2 started surfing all over internet. The smart wearable was expected to launch alongside Samsung’s next foldable smartphone at a Galaxy Unpacked event this year; a fresh report suggests the ring could be delayed.



Galaxy Ring 2 Will Not Come in 2026



According to a new report from ETNews, a respected South Korean outlet, it is virtually impossible for Samsung to release a Galaxy Ring sequel this year. The Galaxy Ring 2 is instead likely to launch in early 2027.

Samsung had quietly shifted the launch from the July 2026 Galaxy Unpacked event to early 2027. That event was expected to be the stage for Samsung’s next-generation foldable phones, and the Galaxy Ring 2 was supposed to share the spotlight. That plan is now off the table.

Industry sources claim the delay is due to the current lack of hype around smart rings in general. Insiders also state that Samsung is prioritising other big launches, likely referring to a new foldable form factor.



When Can You Actually Expect It?



Right now, the Galaxy Ring 2 is likely to launch alongside the Galaxy S27 series in February 2027. That would mean a nearly three-year gap between the original Galaxy Ring and its successor, which is a long time in the wearable tech space. But Samsung seems to be using that extra time to actually fix the problems that held the first ring back.



What Will Be Different This Time?



The original Galaxy Ring was a solid first attempt, but it had a few noticeable shortcomings. Samsung is reportedly addressing all of them head-on with the second generation.

Battery life is the headline change. The current ring lasts around seven days, and Samsung is targeting nine to ten days through a larger cell. The ring is also being redesigned internally, with a revised component layout that will make it thinner and lighter without sacrificing the battery gain.

The bio sensors are also getting upgraded. Enhanced body temperature sensors, improved sleep analysis, and expanded insights related to cardiovascular health are being worked on.

Samsung is also planning a new Brain Health feature powered by Galaxy AI, which would be a first for the smart ring category and could genuinely set the Galaxy Ring 2 apart from rivals like the Oura Ring.



Should You Buy the Original Ring Now?



If you have been eyeing the Galaxy Ring, now might actually be a good time. The original Galaxy Ring is currently available at a discounted price, down significantly from its original launch price, as Samsung clearly wants the sequel to land with more substance.

But if you are someone who prefers buying the latest and best, it makes more sense to wait. The Galaxy Ring 2 is shaping up to be a meaningfully better product, and early 2027 is not that far away.

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