LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: From Display To Battery, Which Phone Wins The Flagship Battle—Check Detailed Comparision

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: From Display To Battery, Which Phone Wins The Flagship Battle—Check Detailed Comparision

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max both offer 6.9-inch 120Hz displays and premium features. Samsung has a 200MP quad camera, Snapdragon chip, and starts at Rs 1,39,999, while Apple offers triple 48MP cameras, A19 Pro chip, and starts at Rs 1,49,999.

samsung galaxy s26 ultra vs iphone 17 pro max
samsung galaxy s26 ultra vs iphone 17 pro max

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 26, 2026 13:33:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: From Display To Battery, Which Phone Wins The Flagship Battle—Check Detailed Comparision

Samsung has launched its flagship device Galaxy S26 Ultra which is considered to be the top-notch device of Android ecosystem whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max sits on the top of the iOS ecosystem. Both phones come with premium features and pricing. Here is a detailed comparison of both the flagship devices 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max : features and specification

Display: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1440×3120. The Android flagship is the first smartphone in the world to feature Privacy Display. 

The iPhone 17 Pro Max also features a 6.9-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of  1320×2868 

You Might Be Interested In

Performance: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 built on a 3nm process paired with up to 16GB RAM while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by A19 Pro chipset built on 3nm process and paired with 12GB RAM 

Operating System: Galaxy S26 Ultra runs on Android 16 with Samsung’s interface which gives several customisation and control options whereas iPhone runs on iOS 26, which is a clean, consistent, and deeply integrated with Apple’s ecosystem. 

AI features: Samsung’s Galaxy AI offers live translation, advanced photo editing, and proactive suggestion. On the other hand, the iPhone offers Apple Intelligence which focuses on subtle, privacy first feature that works quietly in the background. 

Camera: The Galaxy S26 Ultra features a quad camera setup on the rear panel featuring a primary sensor of 200MP, a periscope telephoto of 50MP, a telephoto sensor of 10MP and an ultra-wide sensor of 50MP. On the front panel there is a 12MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 48MP, a telephoto sensor of 48MP, and an ultra-wide sensor of 48MP. While on the front, the device features an 18MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

Battery: Galaxy S26 Ultra is packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging and on the other hand the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with 5,088mAh battery supported by 40W wired fast charging and 25W wireless MagSafe support. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max : Price  

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a starting price of Rs 1,39,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant and goes up to Rs 1,89,999 offering 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage 

The iPhone comes at a starting price of Rs 1,49,999 for base 256GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 2,29,900 for 2TB storage variant 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched With Privacy Display, Enhnaced Galaxy AI And Nightography—Check All Features And Price

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 12:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iPhone 17 Pro Maxsamsung galaxy s26 ultra

RELATED News

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched With Privacy Display, Enhnaced Galaxy AI And Nightography—Check All Features And Price

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Resident Evil Requiem Earns High Scores On PS5 And Switch 2, Receives Strong Reviews Ahead Of Launch

Realme C83 5G To Debut Soon: Military-Grade Durability, 7,000mAh Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check Price And Launch Date

Malaysia Bans ‘Immoral’ LGBTQ+ Dating Apps Grindr And Blued, Eyes Broader App Store Controls As Government Reviews Digital Regulations

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Story 2 Faces Massive Setback: HC Stays Release Of Film, Asks CBFC To Examine Complaints

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: From Display To Battery, Which Phone Wins The Flagship Battle—Check Detailed Comparision

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: From Display To Battery, Which Phone Wins The Flagship Battle—Check Detailed Comparision

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: From Display To Battery, Which Phone Wins The Flagship Battle—Check Detailed Comparision
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: From Display To Battery, Which Phone Wins The Flagship Battle—Check Detailed Comparision
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: From Display To Battery, Which Phone Wins The Flagship Battle—Check Detailed Comparision
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: From Display To Battery, Which Phone Wins The Flagship Battle—Check Detailed Comparision

QUICK LINKS