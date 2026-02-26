Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: From Display To Battery, Which Phone Wins The Flagship Battle—Check Detailed Comparision

Samsung has launched its flagship device Galaxy S26 Ultra which is considered to be the top-notch device of Android ecosystem whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max sits on the top of the iOS ecosystem. Both phones come with premium features and pricing. Here is a detailed comparison of both the flagship devices

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max : features and specification

Display: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1440×3120. The Android flagship is the first smartphone in the world to feature Privacy Display.

Performance: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 built on a 3nm process paired with up to 16GB RAM while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by A19 Pro chipset built on 3nm process and paired with 12GB RAM

Operating System: Galaxy S26 Ultra runs on Android 16 with Samsung’s interface which gives several customisation and control options whereas iPhone runs on iOS 26, which is a clean, consistent, and deeply integrated with Apple’s ecosystem.

AI features: Samsung’s Galaxy AI offers live translation, advanced photo editing, and proactive suggestion. On the other hand, the iPhone offers Apple Intelligence which focuses on subtle, privacy first feature that works quietly in the background.

Camera: The Galaxy S26 Ultra features a quad camera setup on the rear panel featuring a primary sensor of 200MP, a periscope telephoto of 50MP, a telephoto sensor of 10MP and an ultra-wide sensor of 50MP. On the front panel there is a 12MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 48MP, a telephoto sensor of 48MP, and an ultra-wide sensor of 48MP. While on the front, the device features an 18MP camera for selfie and video calling.

Battery: Galaxy S26 Ultra is packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging and on the other hand the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with 5,088mAh battery supported by 40W wired fast charging and 25W wireless MagSafe support.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max : Price

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a starting price of Rs 1,39,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant and goes up to Rs 1,89,999 offering 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage

The iPhone comes at a starting price of Rs 1,49,999 for base 256GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 2,29,900 for 2TB storage variant


