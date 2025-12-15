LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Likely To Increase Prices Of Galaxy A Series, What Can Be Possible Reasons?

Samsung Likely To Increase Prices Of Galaxy A Series, What Can Be Possible Reasons?

Samsung is likely to increase the prices of its Galaxy A series by Rs.1000, experts believes that the price increase is possibly because of increase in price of RAM and memory component

Samsung Galaxy A series likely to get price hike, credit: samsung.com
Samsung Galaxy A series likely to get price hike, credit: samsung.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 15, 2025 18:45:52 IST

Samsung Likely To Increase Prices Of Galaxy A Series, What Can Be Possible Reasons?

Samsung’s Galaxy A series which is known for offering solid features at relatively affordable prices. These phones may soon get a bit expensive in India. As per experts Samsung is planning a price hike across much of its Galaxy A series lineup. 

As per the reports most of the Samsung Galaxy A series models in India will see a price hike of approximately Rs.1000. The Galaxy A56, which is one of the most expensive phones of the A series, is expected to get a bigger hike of Rs. 2000 

The company has not officially announced any price hikes or such thing yet. The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is still listed on Samsung’s official India website at its original launch prices. The phone currently starts at Rs 38,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant whereas the top variant of the phone is priced at Rs.41,999 and Rs. 44,999. 

Commonly, smartphone brands lower their prices on existing models as they launch their new models. Samsung is reportedly doing the opposite by increasing the price just before the launch of its next Galaxy A-series. This suggests that external factors, rather than product positioning, may be driving the decision. 

The major reason behind the price hike can be the rising cost of memory components globally. The prices of memory chips such as DRAM have been going up due to higher demand for newer technologies like DDR5 and high bandwidth memory used in Artificial Intelligence servers and advanced computing. If memory hardware becomes expensive for manufacturers to source, the extra cost often gets passed on to the consumers. 

If the trend in the increase of the price of memory component continues then Samsung will not to be alone. Other smartphone brands that use similar components could also increase the price, especially in the budget and mid-range segment. 

Also Read: Why Your Next Smartphone Or Laptop May Cost More In 2026? AI Boom May Trigger Global RAM Shortage But Here’s What You Need To Know

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 6:45 PM IST
Tags: samsungSamsung Galaxy

Samsung Likely To Increase Prices Of Galaxy A Series, What Can Be Possible Reasons?

