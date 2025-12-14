LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Why Your Next Smartphone Or Laptop May Cost More In 2026? AI Boom May Trigger Global RAM Shortage But Here’s What You Need To Know

Why Your Next Smartphone Or Laptop May Cost More In 2026? AI Boom May Trigger Global RAM Shortage But Here’s What You Need To Know

The AI is rapidly transforming the world but this transformation is creating the global shortage of RAM which can lead to increase in price of smartphones, laptop and other devices by 2026

AI is creating a shortage of RAM, credit: canva
AI is creating a shortage of RAM, credit: canva

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 14, 2025 18:37:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Your Next Smartphone Or Laptop May Cost More In 2026? AI Boom May Trigger Global RAM Shortage But Here’s What You Need To Know

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the world, but its explosive growth is now creating an unexpected challenge for users. This rapid growth has created a global shortage of RAM (Random Access Memory).  

Industry experts claim that this shortage is expected to increase the prices of phones, laptops, and computers etc. over the next two years. 

As per the recent report, ChatGPT has emerged as the world’s most downloaded application which highlights the unprecedented pace at which AI adoption is accelerating. However, the surge in AI usage has sharply increased demand for computing resources, particularly high-capacity memory. As AI companies acquire vast amount of RAM to power and train their models, supply for consumer devices is shrinking, leading to their higher costs. 

AI’s Massive appetite for Memory 

Market leaders in AI, including Sam Altman of OpneAI and Elon Musk of Grok, have emphasized the growing need for processing power many times. The large-scale AI models require not only powerful processors but also enormous amounts of RAM. 

 Average RAM on a personal laptop contains 16GB to 32GB of RAM. AI data centers often rely on systems equipped with thousands of gigabytes, sometimes even several terabytes of memory. This imbalance has created intense competition for available RAM supplies. This storage is followed by an earlier shortage of graphic cards. 

Micron Shifts Focus Away from Consumer 

The pressure on memory supply intensified after a major announcement by Micron, which is one of the world’s largest producers of RAM. The company revealed that it plans to stop selling certain RAM products to consumer markets, choosing instead to focus on large scale AI data center clients. 

Senior executive at Micron Sumit Sadana stated that the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure has dramatically increased global demand for memory which results in the lack of consumer-grade RAM products after February 2026. 

Major RAM manufacturing firms including Samsung and SK Hynix are also prioritizing AI focused customers.  

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 6:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aiRAM

RELATED News

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price

Indian Railways To Launch First Fully Made-In-India Hydrogen Train, Here’s What You Need To Know

Skoda Slavia Facelift Spotted Testing In India: Expected Features, Design Changes, And All You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Leaks: Know About The Expected Price, Camera And Launch Date

iOS 26.2 Update: Check Out The Expected Features, Compatible iPhones And Everything You Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Why Your Next Smartphone Or Laptop May Cost More In 2026? AI Boom May Trigger Global RAM Shortage But Here’s What You Need To Know

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President, Replaces JP Nadda

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup: IND U19 Thump PAK U19 By 90 Runs To Move At The Helm In Points Table

‘Messi Bhau Ale Ale Ale’: Internet Goes Crazy With Memes & AI Jokes on Lionel Messi’s Mumbai Visit, Sunil Chhetri on Memers Radar

Bondi Beach Shooting: One Gunman Identified As 24-Year-Old Naveed Akram, Here’s What We Know

Did Another Shooting Take Place In Dover Heights After Sydney Horror? Cops Clarify After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting Leaves 12 Dead

Bondi Beach Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes From Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘We All Just Ran Into The Back Exit…’

‘Very Cruel Attack On Jews’: Israel Condemns Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting During Hanukkah Event That Killed 12

Australian Jewish Association Slams PM Albanese For Not Mentioning ‘It Was A JEWISH Event’ While Condemning Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘What A Shameful Disgrace!’

After 19-Minute Viral Video, Why Social Media Can’t Stop Talking About the ‘5 Minute MMS’? Reason Will Shock You

Why Your Next Smartphone Or Laptop May Cost More In 2026? AI Boom May Trigger Global RAM Shortage But Here’s What You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Your Next Smartphone Or Laptop May Cost More In 2026? AI Boom May Trigger Global RAM Shortage But Here’s What You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Your Next Smartphone Or Laptop May Cost More In 2026? AI Boom May Trigger Global RAM Shortage But Here’s What You Need To Know
Why Your Next Smartphone Or Laptop May Cost More In 2026? AI Boom May Trigger Global RAM Shortage But Here’s What You Need To Know
Why Your Next Smartphone Or Laptop May Cost More In 2026? AI Boom May Trigger Global RAM Shortage But Here’s What You Need To Know
Why Your Next Smartphone Or Laptop May Cost More In 2026? AI Boom May Trigger Global RAM Shortage But Here’s What You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS