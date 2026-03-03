Samsung Rolls Out ‘Holi Hai’ Festive Deals On Bespoke AI Appliances, Offers Up To Rs 20,000 Cashback And Free Installation | Check All Offers

Samsung, the Korean tech giant, has launched its festive ‘Holi Hai’ campaign, offering exciting deals and finance options for its flagship Bespoke AI Home Appliances range.

The scheme is valid till March 22, 2026. Customers looking to upgrade their homes with intelligent appliances can avail significant savings and added benefits, the company stated.

Samsung is giving cashback offers of up to Rs 20,000 to customers looking to buy Bespoke AI refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and microwaves.

Samsung is also providing a ‘1 EMI Off’ offer along with zero down payment options on select models, making it easier for customers to purchase them.

For its new 2026 range of Bespoke AI air conditioners, Samsung is offering free installation and a five-year comprehensive warranty, giving buyers long-term assurance and support.

Samsung Holi Hai Sale: All Offers

Samsung’s Bespoke AI appliances are built to offer smart and energy-saving features.

1. Air Conditioners: These come with AI Fast and Comfort Cooling, which automatically adjusts airflow for better cooling. They also connect with SmartThings Home Care for regular monitoring and timely maintenance alerts.

2. Refrigerators: Fitted with AI Vision Inside, these refrigerators can recognize stored food items and help users manage groceries more efficiently.

3. Washing Machines: Powered by AI Wash, these machines detect the weight of the load and the type of fabric to adjust water usage, detergent amount, and wash cycles accordingly.

