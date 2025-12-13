LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Saudi Arabia Beats Expectations To Claim Top 3 Spot In AI Rankings, Know Its Further Plans Of AI Expansion

Saudi Arabia Beats Expectations To Claim Top 3 Spot In AI Rankings, Know Its Further Plans Of AI Expansion

The world is running towards AI and every country is willing to become the AI superpower. The AI superpower ranking has shocked everyone, after US and China Saudi Arabia has become the most powerful country in term of AI

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 13, 2025 13:01:51 IST

Governments and tech giants are competing against each other to become the AI superpower. While the top countries based on their raking in AI capabilities are the United States and China. A new player is emerging in the race, apart from these two countries this country may possibly became the King of AI 

Which country could become future king of AI 

As per the AI superpower ranking 2025, the United States has ranked on 1st position whereas India has secured the 6th position. In this list Saudi Arabia has secured third position in the list. This rank of Saudi Arabia showcases its strength and dedication towards Vision 2030 through which Saudi Arabia is diversifying its economy from oil-based rentier economy.  

Saudi Arabia has crafted a massive investment plan for national strategy for Data and AI through which country will establish futuristic tech hubs and Saudi Arabia could potentially emerge as a frontrunner in the world of AI. 

Investment plan of Saudi Arabia  

As per the reports, the Kingdom has launched a $6 billion data ecosystem master plan. Saudi’s intelligence company Humain is building a data center capacity with unlimited land and vast power resources. The company holds the potential to transform the country into a digital processing powerhouse. 

Global tech giants like Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft have made big investment in Saudi Arabia artificial intelligence infrastructure, as per experts the Amazon AWS has alone invested $5.3 billion.  

The striking part of the country’s hugely ambitious Vision 2030 is NEOM. This $500 billion mega project in the desert land is designed to run on 100% renewable energy. The experts claim that it will house next-generation supercomputers, AI labs, and green hydrogen plants as well.  

The list of AI ranking has shocked the entire world regarding Saudi’s position in the list.  

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 1:01 PM IST
