LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Security Alert: 149 Million IDs And Passwords For Gmail, Facebook, And Binance Leak Online—Know How To Remain Safe

Security Alert: 149 Million IDs And Passwords For Gmail, Facebook, And Binance Leak Online—Know How To Remain Safe

A database exposing login details of over 149 million users, including Gmail, Facebook, and Binance accounts, was taken offline after being flagged by a security researcher.

149 million users data leaks
149 million users data leaks

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 24, 2026 18:00:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Security Alert: 149 Million IDs And Passwords For Gmail, Facebook, And Binance Leak Online—Know How To Remain Safe

A massive database having usernames and passwords of more than 149 million users has been taken offline after a security researcher flagged it to the company hosting it. The databases include login details linked to major companies such as Gmail, Facebook, and the cryptocurrency platform Binance, as reported by WIRED. 

You Might Be Interested In

Jeremiah Fowler, who is a longtime security analyst, discovered the database. Fower regularly tracks exposed data online; he said that he could not identify who owned or controlled the database. He contacted the hosting provider after confirming that the data is publicly accessible, which eventually removed the data for violating its terms of service. 

The database includes 48 million Gmail logins, 17 million Facebook credentials, and about 4,20,000 Binance login details. The database also includes millions of usernames and passwords linked to other services which consist of Yahoo, Microsoft Outlook, Apple iCloud, Netflix, TikTok and even academic and government systems from multiple countries. 

You Might Be Interested In

The major concern regarding the database was that it was easy to access. Fowler claimed that the information could be viewed and searched using a simple web browser. The database does not have any password or protection safeguarding the data. 

He believes the database was hopefully created using “infostealer” malware which infects the computer and records what people type, including usernames and passwords. The stolen information using the malicious software is then sent back to whoever controls the malware 

Jeremiah Fowler was trying to get the database taken down, but this process took almost a month while the data kept growing. The new login details were getting added continuously, which showcases that the system was actively collecting information. However, he was unable to identify who was using the information. The structure of database indicates that it could be used to sell specific sets of login details to cybercriminal running different kinds of scams.

How To Remain Safe

The users should keep their password strong and unique despite of having common passwords such as date of birth and not to click any unknown link even it is sent through a trusted medium and not to install any software or application from third party websites.

Also Read: Will India Revoke TikTok Ban After US Deal? Chinese Control Ends As American Investors Take Charge

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 6:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Dataleakfakebookgmailhome-hero-pos-15

RELATED News

ISM Revolutionizes Road Maintenance: Bengaluru Startup Debuts Instant Pothole Filler Made from Recycled Plastic

Apple Rolls Out AI Pin With Dual Cameras, Microphone, And Speaker: Check Launch Date And Features

Realme Launches Neo 8: Latest Processor, 1TB Storage, Huge Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours Starting At Just Rs…

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details

Motorola Rolls Out Moto Watch: Get Classy Premium Design With Advance Health Tracker Starting At Just Rs…

LATEST NEWS

Spain’s Zonair3D is Advancing its ‘Made in India’ Initiative as Indoor Air Quality becomes a Central Focus in India’s Health Agenda

Novak Djokovic Breaks Grand Slam Record Federer And Nadal Never Reached, Rewrites Tennis History At Australian Open, Becomes First To…

Will Pakistan Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 After ICC Throws Bangladesh Out? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Gives Big Update

Five Minor Muslim Girls Booked in Moradabad for Allegedly Forcing 16-Year-Old Hindu Classmate to Wear Burqa, Conversion to Islam | Watch Video

Security Alert: 149 Million IDs And Passwords For Gmail, Facebook, And Binance Leak Online—Know How To Remain Safe

IndiGo Takes Big Step After Massive Flight Chaos, Vacates 700+ Flight Slots Following DGCA Clampdown – What We Know

Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Bollywood & Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status, Reels & Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January | From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho

King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter

Who is Ashma Begum? Assam Woman Arrested For Posing As Diplomat, Using Forged Embassy Plates Ahead Of Republic Day

Alert for Vehicle Owners: Pending Toll Fee May Stop Your Sale and NOC – Check New Rules

Security Alert: 149 Million IDs And Passwords For Gmail, Facebook, And Binance Leak Online—Know How To Remain Safe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Security Alert: 149 Million IDs And Passwords For Gmail, Facebook, And Binance Leak Online—Know How To Remain Safe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Security Alert: 149 Million IDs And Passwords For Gmail, Facebook, And Binance Leak Online—Know How To Remain Safe
Security Alert: 149 Million IDs And Passwords For Gmail, Facebook, And Binance Leak Online—Know How To Remain Safe
Security Alert: 149 Million IDs And Passwords For Gmail, Facebook, And Binance Leak Online—Know How To Remain Safe
Security Alert: 149 Million IDs And Passwords For Gmail, Facebook, And Binance Leak Online—Know How To Remain Safe

QUICK LINKS