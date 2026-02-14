LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Sony WF-1000XM6: ANC, QN3e Chipset, And 24-Hour Battery Life, Check All Specs And Price Premium Earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM6: ANC, QN3e Chipset, And 24-Hour Battery Life, Check All Specs And Price Premium Earbuds

Sony has launched the Sony WF-1000XM6 featuring 25% improved active noise cancellation over the previous model, upgraded sound with dual processors, clearer call quality, and a slimmer, more comfortable design. The premium earbuds are priced at Rs 30,000.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 14, 2026 11:52:40 IST

Sony WF-1000XM6: ANC, QN3e Chipset, And 24-Hour Battery Life, Check All Specs And Price Premium Earbuds

Sony has recently launched its new WF-1000XM6 wireless earbuds. These are the next big upgrades to Sony’s top-end earbuds, made for music lovers and busy listeners who want great sound and strong noise cancellation. 

The key highlight of the newly launched Sony earbuds is the active noise cancellation (ANC). The company claims that the WF-1000XM6 blocks out about 25 % more noise than the previous model, the WF-1000XM5. That means they’re even better at cancelling sounds like chatter, traffic, or the noise on a bus or train. Sony did this by putting in a new HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3e and four microphones on each earbud. The earbuds use these to listen to the sound around you and adjust in real time, so outside noise stays out. 



Sony WF-1000XM6 features and specs 

The earbuds are not just limited to noise cancelling, the sound quality is better too. There are now two processors inside, including one that supports 32-bit processing, which should make music clearer and richer. The company has also designed new driver units that help to generate deep bass and bright highs, due to which songs feel more alive and detailed. 

For phone calls, Sony has added smarter tech as well. Each earbud has dual beamforming microphones and a bone conduction sensor that helps pick up your voice clearly, even if there’s noise around you. Sony says this should make your voice easier to hear for the person you’re talking to. 

The design of the WF-1000XM6 has been changed too. They’re about 11 % slimmer than the last model, and Sony shaped them to better follow the curves of your ear, so they feel more comfortable for long listening. Sony also added better ventilation, so you don’t hear weird sounds when you chew or walk. 

Sony hasn’t forgotten smart features either. The earbuds work with Google’s Gemini voice assistant, so you can ask for help without touching your phone. You also get support for Bluetooth LE Audio, which can help with low-latency listening, and the Sony Sound Connect app lets you tweak the sound with a 10-band equaliser. 

 Battery life remains much like before; the earbud delivers about 8 hours of playtime with ANC on, and around 24 hours total with the charging case. The case itself can charge via USB-C or wirelessly, and the buds are rated IPX4 for resistance to splashes and sweat. 

Sony WF-1000XM6 Price 

One thing that surprises some people is the price. The new WF-1000XM6 is priced at $329.99 USD which is roughly Rs 30,000, which is a bit higher than last year’s model. But Sony clearly packed in lots of improvements in noise cancelling, sound quality, and comfort. 

The Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds aim to give users a premium experience, quieter listening, clearer calls, richer music, and a comfortable fit and everything in a compact pair of buds. 

Also Read: Tecno Pova Curves 2 Launches In India With 8000mAh Massive Battery, 4500nits Peak Brightness And HiOS 6 At Just…

 

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 11:52 AM IST
Sony WF-1000XM6: ANC, QN3e Chipset, And 24-Hour Battery Life, Check All Specs And Price Premium Earbuds

