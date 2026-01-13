LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Tata Punch Facelift Variants Launches In India: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, Price Is…

Tata Punch Facelift Variants Launches In India: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, Price Is…

Tata Motors has launched the Punch facelift in India at a starting price of Rs.5.59 lakh, with bookings open from January 13, 2026, featuring new design, upgraded interiors, and multiple engine options.

Tata Punch Facelift launched, credit: X
Tata Punch Facelift launched, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 13, 2026 13:20:33 IST

Tata Punch Facelift Variants Launches In India: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, Price Is…

Tata Motors has officially launched the Tata Punch facelift in India. The car is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 5.59 lakh. The booking of the all-new Tata Punch facelift will begin from today i.e. 13th January 2026. The updated Tata Punch is expected to rival with cars like the Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and more. 

Tata Punch Facelift Exterior  

Tata Motor has officially showcased the updated Punch facelift through a teaser shared before launch which reveals the exterior and styling upgrades. The SUV continues to carry forward its signature boxy stance, but the refreshed design brings a sharper and more contemporary appeal. 

The design now aligns closely with the electric version of the punch i.e. Punch.ev which features redesigned LED headlamps, sleeker DRLs, and cornering function LED fog lamps. The car does not carry a full-width LED light bar like other new models of Tata Motors but instead of this the facelift has reworked grille, sportier bumpers, fresh alloy designs, and a new LED tail-lamp cluster, and a rear washer-wiper ensuring enhanced convenience and usability for owners. 

The Tata Punch Facelift has also gone new colours namely Cyantafic, Caramel, Bengal Rouge, and Coorg Clouds. 

Tata Punch Facelift Interior and features 

In terms of interior, The Tata Punch facelift gets a refreshed interior with a sharper digital instrument cluster, a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit, and redesigned controls that align with the brand’s latest interior styling approach. The car has gained dual tone interior, centraLuxe control with armrest, a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment unit, a 17.8 cm digital cluster, 360-degree surround view, automatic climate control, Auto-dimming IRVM, and more. 

The Tata Punch facelift offers 5-star adult and child safety certification. The car features safety features such as 6 airbags as standard, ESP, Hill Decent Control, ISO fix, and more. 

Tata Punch Facelift Engine 

The all-new Tata Punch is introduced with a new 1.2-litre iTurbo petrol engine, mated with a 6 speed MT gearbox, and churns out 120 PS at 5500 rpm and 170 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm. This company claims that this power mill is the best-in-class to weight ratio of 105 ps/ton, 30 per cent gradablity, and a sprint of 0-100 kmph in just 11.1 seconds. 

The car also gets a 1.2-litre Revotron engine that functions in conjunction with a 5-speed MT and AMT gearbox and torque converter. This option is capable of generating a peak power and torque of 87.8 PS at 6000 rpm and 115 Nm at 3250 rpm. The company also offer a factory-fitted CNG powertrain, delivering 73.4 PS at 6000 rpm and 183 Nm at 35,000 rpm.  

Tata Punch Facelift Price  

The Tata Punch Facelift is available in 6 variants, i.e. Smart, Pure, Pure +, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished + S. The starting ex-showroom price of car starts from Rs.5.59 lakh. 

Also Read: Bored With Your Old KTM? Get Your Hands On 2026 KTM 390 Duke With New Atlantic Blue Shade, Sharper Design and Advanced Features

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 1:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tata Punch Facelift Variants Launches In India: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, Price Is…

