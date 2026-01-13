Tata Punch Facelift Variants Launches In India: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, Price Is…

Tata Punch Facelift Exterior

Tata Motor has officially showcased the updated Punch facelift through a teaser shared before launch which reveals the exterior and styling upgrades. The SUV continues to carry forward its signature boxy stance, but the refreshed design brings a sharper and more contemporary appeal.

The Tata Punch Facelift has also gone new colours namely Cyantafic, Caramel, Bengal Rouge, and Coorg Clouds.

Tata Punch Facelift Interior and features

In terms of interior, The Tata Punch facelift gets a refreshed interior with a sharper digital instrument cluster, a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit, and redesigned controls that align with the brand’s latest interior styling approach. The car has gained dual tone interior, centraLuxe control with armrest, a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment unit, a 17.8 cm digital cluster, 360-degree surround view, automatic climate control, Auto-dimming IRVM, and more.

The Tata Punch facelift offers 5-star adult and child safety certification. The car features safety features such as 6 airbags as standard, ESP, Hill Decent Control, ISO fix, and more.

Tata Punch Facelift Engine

The all-new Tata Punch is introduced with a new 1.2-litre iTurbo petrol engine, mated with a 6 speed MT gearbox, and churns out 120 PS at 5500 rpm and 170 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm. This company claims that this power mill is the best-in-class to weight ratio of 105 ps/ton, 30 per cent gradablity, and a sprint of 0-100 kmph in just 11.1 seconds.

The car also gets a 1.2-litre Revotron engine that functions in conjunction with a 5-speed MT and AMT gearbox and torque converter. This option is capable of generating a peak power and torque of 87.8 PS at 6000 rpm and 115 Nm at 3250 rpm. The company also offer a factory-fitted CNG powertrain, delivering 73.4 PS at 6000 rpm and 183 Nm at 35,000 rpm.

Tata Punch Facelift Price

The Tata Punch Facelift is available in 6 variants, i.e. Smart, Pure, Pure +, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished + S. The starting ex-showroom price of car starts from Rs.5.59 lakh.