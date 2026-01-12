LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Bored With Your Old KTM? Get Your Hands On 2026 KTM 390 Duke With New Atlantic Blue Shade, Sharper Design and Advanced Features

Bored With Your Old KTM? Get Your Hands On 2026 KTM 390 Duke With New Atlantic Blue Shade, Sharper Design and Advanced Features

KTM has unveiled the 2026 390 Duke globally with minor design updates like a new Atlantic Blue color, while engine and features remain unchanged, and its India launch is expected soon.

KTM 390 Duke unveiled globally, credit: X
KTM 390 Duke unveiled globally, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 12, 2026 15:12:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bored With Your Old KTM? Get Your Hands On 2026 KTM 390 Duke With New Atlantic Blue Shade, Sharper Design and Advanced Features

KTM has officially unveiled the MY2026 iteration of the KTM 390 Duke in the international market. The popular naked streetfighter, in its new guise, has received a few designs updates, but mechanically the bike remains unchanged. 

You Might Be Interested In

The 2026 KTM 390 Duke is introduced in the global market, India is a major market for the brand. The bike is expected to launch in India soon. However, the company is yet to unveil any timeframe of the launch of the all-new updated 390 Duke in India. 



You Might Be Interested In

2026 KTM 390 Duke updates 

The 2026 KTM 390 Duke remains the same in terms of design, featuring the same silhouette of the sharp looking sports bike remains the same as previous models. However, the bike has received a fresh Atlantic Blue colour option, which is available alongside the existing Gun Metal Grey paint scheme. The new colour offers a more mature and premium visual appeal to the motor bike. The fuel tank and its extensions come with a matte blue finish replacing the fuel tank visible in the MY2025 model. Apart from this, a black front fender, black paint on alloy wheels. This marks a major change from the brands signature orange finish. 

2026 KTM 390 Duke unchanged Feature list  

The features of the all-new 2026 KTM 390 Duke remain similar to the previous edition of the bike. The motor bike gets a TFT colour display with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple ride modes, cornering ABS, launch control, supermoto ABS, and an all-LED lighting package. 

2026 KTM 390 Duke powertrain 

The 2026 KTM 390 Duke remains unchanged mechanically. The motor bike offers a powertrain of 399 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter. The engine generated 44.38 bhp peak power and torque of 39Nm. 

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 3:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: KTMKTM DukeKTM Duke 390

RELATED News

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaks: 200MP Quad Camera, 16GB RAM, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset Launching On…

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date

India Plans Phone Security Overhaul, Seeks Source Code From Smartphone Makers; Faces Apple And Samsung Opposition

X Hits Cleanup Button: 600 Accounts Deleted, Elon Musk’s Platform Vows Compliance In India

Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response

LATEST NEWS

AAP MP Raghav Chadha Exposes Blinkit, Turns Delivery Executive Amid Gig Workers Row; Internet Stunned | WATCH

Payal Gaming Viral MMS Row: Maharashtra Cyber Police Arrest Suspect For Uploading AI Deepfake Inappropriate Video Of Influencer

Who Was Rubina Aminian? Iranian Fashion Student’s Death Sparks Outrage After She Was Shot In The Head And Buried Roadside During Anti-Government Protests

Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Early Slide as US Ambassador Signals Progress on India–U.S. Trade Talks

Bored With Your Old KTM? Get Your Hands On 2026 KTM 390 Duke With New Atlantic Blue Shade, Sharper Design and Advanced Features

Buying an AC Soon? New 5-Star Energy Norms To Push Prices Higher As Demand Stays Strong

CUET PG 2026 Application Deadline Nears; NTA Reminds Aspirants To Complete Registration Before January 14 | All Details Inside

Big Tension In South China Sea: After China’s Naval Drills, US Warship USS Abraham Lincoln Conducts Live-Fire Operations – What Is Happening?

Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity

‘A Modern Partnership With Deep Roots’ PM Modi Praises Germany-India Ties At Joint Presser With Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Bored With Your Old KTM? Get Your Hands On 2026 KTM 390 Duke With New Atlantic Blue Shade, Sharper Design and Advanced Features

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bored With Your Old KTM? Get Your Hands On 2026 KTM 390 Duke With New Atlantic Blue Shade, Sharper Design and Advanced Features

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bored With Your Old KTM? Get Your Hands On 2026 KTM 390 Duke With New Atlantic Blue Shade, Sharper Design and Advanced Features
Bored With Your Old KTM? Get Your Hands On 2026 KTM 390 Duke With New Atlantic Blue Shade, Sharper Design and Advanced Features
Bored With Your Old KTM? Get Your Hands On 2026 KTM 390 Duke With New Atlantic Blue Shade, Sharper Design and Advanced Features
Bored With Your Old KTM? Get Your Hands On 2026 KTM 390 Duke With New Atlantic Blue Shade, Sharper Design and Advanced Features

QUICK LINKS