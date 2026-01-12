Bored With Your Old KTM? Get Your Hands On 2026 KTM 390 Duke With New Atlantic Blue Shade, Sharper Design and Advanced Features

KTM has officially unveiled the MY2026 iteration of the KTM 390 Duke in the international market. The popular naked streetfighter, in its new guise, has received a few designs updates, but mechanically the bike remains unchanged.
The 2026 KTM 390 Duke is introduced in the global market, India is a major market for the brand. The bike is expected to launch in India soon. However, the company is yet to unveil any timeframe of the launch of the all-new updated 390 Duke in India.
2026 KTM 390 Duke updates
The 2026 KTM 390 Duke remains the same in terms of design, featuring the same silhouette of the sharp looking sports bike remains the same as previous models. However, the bike has received a fresh Atlantic Blue colour option, which is available alongside the existing Gun Metal Grey paint scheme. The new colour offers a more mature and premium visual appeal to the motor bike. The fuel tank and its extensions come with a matte blue finish replacing the fuel tank visible in the MY2025 model. Apart from this, a black front fender, black paint on alloy wheels. This marks a major change from the brand’s signature orange finish.
2026 KTM 390 Duke unchanged Feature list
The features of the all-new 2026 KTM 390 Duke remain similar to the previous edition of the bike. The motor bike gets a TFT colour display with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple ride modes, cornering ABS, launch control, supermoto ABS, and an all-LED lighting package.
2026 KTM 390 Duke powertrain
The 2026 KTM 390 Duke remains unchanged mechanically. The motor bike offers a powertrain of 399 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter. The engine generated 44.38 bhp peak power and torque of 39Nm.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed