Tata Sierra Accomplished vs Accomplished+: Price Finally Revealed, Here’s A Breakdown With Features And Specifications

Tata has recently launched Tata Sierra, a mid-sized SUV with starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 11.49 lakhs. Tata has now revealed the price of the top model Accomplished and the Accomplished +.

These variants focus on added technology, safety features, and cabin upgrades. with the recent additions, the Tata Sierra line-up now consists of multiple variants of powertrains and transmission options, giving buyers a myriad of engine and transmission choices.

The Accomplished range of Tata Sierra is offered with petrol and diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic gearbox, and this model is positioned above the Adventure + trim.

Tata Sierra Accomplished Variant

The Tata Sierra Accomplished variant has starting price of 17.99 lakh with a 1.5-liter Revotron petrol engine paired to a manual transmission, the Accomplished trim is the entry point into the top model lineup.

Those buyers who are opting for the 1.5-liter Kryojet diesel engine get both manual and automatic options. The diesel manual Accomplished variant is priced at Rs.18.99 lakh, and the automatic variant has been priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh.

The company also offered the Accomplished variant with the 1.5-liter TGDI Hyperion petrol engine and automatic transmission with ex-showroom price of Rs. 19.99 lakh

Tata Sierra Accomplished + variant

The Accomplished + variant of Tata Sierra is positioned above the Accomplished. The Tata Sierra Accomplished+ variant comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs.20.29 lakhs with the 1.5-liter Kryojet diesel engine and manual gearbox whereas the automatic is prices at Rs.92 lakhs (ex-showroom). The petrol variant of Accomplished + with the 1.5-liter TGDI Hyperion engine and automatic transmission is priced at Rs.20.99 lakh.

The engine and transmission options on offer for users include the 1.5-liter Revotron petrol, 1.5-liter Kryojet diesel engines. The transmission includes a 6-speed manual, a dual clutch automatic, and a conventional automatic.