Tech Giants Such As Meta, Apple, Google, Amazon, And Netflix To Create 32,000 New Jobs Amid H-1B Visa Crisis

The world is experiencing the new H-1B visa curbs that have been implemented this year. The US based global tech firms such as Meta, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, and Alphabet (Google) are facing issues in hiring Indian minds due to high cost of H-1B visa to resolve this issue these mega tech companies are collectively hiring over 32,000 new employees in India.
This is an 18 per cent year on year increase in big tech headcount addition in India, taking the overall workforce count to 2,14,000, according to data from specialist staffing firm Xpheno.
This hiring showcases the increasing demand for specialised Indian technology talent especially in the burgeoning AI landscape. The Co-founder of Xpheno Kamal Karanath told to media that “The net headcount growth of the cohort for 2025 is the highest over the last 3 years period.”
What roles are in demand?
As per reports and experts, the current active job opening form the FAAMNG cohort stands over 3,000-5,000. Despite the spurt in addition of Indian talent, the American tech giants continue to hire only for targeted roles rather than generalist roles.
In 2005, the top hires of big tech giants were focused on newer digital skills, for example AI/ML ops, data roles in engineering, analytics, cloud and cybersecurity, and governance. While net employee count is still stunted as per TeamLease’s analysis. The demand for these roles has increased by almost 25-30 percent.
Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital told to media that “Demand is majorly concentrated on high-value, specialised tech skills rather than legacy support functions, reflecting strategic shifts toward innovation and emerging tech adoption.”
How much these big techs are investing in India?
The global tech giants are moving fast to expand their presence in India. In the October-December quatre, Google announced a $15 billion investment to set up a large-scale AI hub in Visakhapatnam. This investment is expected to create over 1,00,000 jobs over the next five years.
Microsoft has also announced an investment of $17.5 billion, and Amazon is investing $35 billion. This investment will create around 1 million jobs in India by 2030.
