Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G To Debut Soon In India With Triple Camera Setup, 7,750mAh Battery And MediaTek Chipset, Launching On…

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno is gearing up to expand its budget centric portfolio in India by launching Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G. The device will succeed in the Pova Curve 5G which was launched in May 2025. The company has announced its official reveal date along with its design and colour options. Moreover, recent leaks have also revealed the key specifications of the upcoming phone.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Features and Specifications

The company has released a teaser revealing the design of the upcoming smartphone which unveils that the device is expected to feature a curved rear with a matte-textured finish. The phone also has lines and contours similar to those seen on its predecessor, the Pova Curve 5G.

The company has not officially revealed the hardware details of the upcoming phone but the media reports suggests that the device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and it is expected to run on Android 16 out of the box.

The device was also spotted on the TUV certification platform, which indicated that the phone could pack a massive battery of 7,750mAh. Other details of the phone are expected to reveal near the launch

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G

The company will launch the new budget friendly smartphone of Pova series in India on 13th February 2026. However, the company has not revealed the official sale date yet.