LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports

Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports

Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 07:48:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports

(Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is in talks with several quantum-computing companies to take equity stakes in exchange for federal funding, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Companies including IonQ, Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum are discussing the government becoming a shareholder as part of the agreements, the report said, adding that the discussions include minimum funding awards from Washington of $10 million each. Other companies such as Quantum Computing and Atom Computing are considering similar arrangements, the Journal added. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Earlier this year, Trump said the U.S. would take a 10% stake in Intel that converts government grants into an equity share, the latest extraordinary intervention by the White House in corporate America. Other deals include an agreement for the Pentagon to become the largest shareholder in a small mining company, MP Materials to boost output of rare earth magnets and the U.S. government's winning a "golden share" with certain veto rights as part of a deal to allow Japan's Nippon Steel to buy U.S. Steel. Ion declined to comment while the White House, U.S. Commerce Department, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, Atom Computing and Quantum Computing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. U.S. Deputy Commerce Secretary Paul Dabbar, a former quantum-computing executive and Energy Department official, is leading the funding discussions with companies in the industry, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. In February, Microsoft unveiled a new chip that it said showed quantum computing is "years, not decades" away, joining Google and IBM in predicting that a fundamental change in computing technology is much closer than recently believed. (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona and Lincoln Feast.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 7:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports

Tesla profit falls short despite record sales, hit by higher costs and fading credits

Tesla profit falls short despite record sales, hit by higher costs and fading credits

LATEST NEWS

Formidable Bayern crush Brugge 4-0 to stretch winning run

Liverpool end poor run with 5-1 thrashing of Frankfurt

US Imposes Sanctions On Russia’s Two Largest Oil Companies After Moscow Holds Nuclear Drills

Shubman Gill’s Reaction Goes Viral As Fan Screams ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ In Adelaide, Watch Video

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale

Despite Decrease In Parali Burning, Delhi Records Most Toxic Post-Diwali Air In Five Years: Report

Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports

Dollar edges up ahead of CPI, trade news; yen slips

Liverpool end poor run with 5-1 thrashing of Frankfurt

Netflix misses earnings targets after tax dispute in Brazil

Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports
Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports
Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports
Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports
QUICK LINKS