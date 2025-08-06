LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > UAN Activation Now Mandatory via UMANG App for All EPFO Users

UAN Activation Now Mandatory via UMANG App for All EPFO Users

A major digital overhaul had occurred that primarily applied to the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) wherein the use of the Universal Account Number (UAN) had to be generated through the UMANG app and subsequently activated.

UAN Activation Goes Digital: UMANG App Now Compulsory For EPFO Users
UAN Activation Goes Digital: UMANG App Now Compulsory For EPFO Users(Image Credit- Google)

Published: August 6, 2025 16:40:00 IST

EPFO UAN activation: A major digital overhaul had occurred that primarily applied to the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) wherein the use of the Universal Account Number (UAN) had to be generated through the UMANG app and subsequently activated. The decision, scheduled to take effect on August 1, 2025, is expected to facilitate the process and get rid of the errors in data that were commonly observed under the employer-driven model.

Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication Becomes Key

The new system uses Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT), allowing employees to generate and activate their UANs in a fully digital, self-service manner. This marks a significant shift from the earlier model, where employers played a central role in UAN creation.

EPFO officials claimed that the move was arrived at because of the poor activation rate of the UANs being issued by the employers. During the financial year 2024-25, approximately 35-percent of the fresh UANs allotted have been activated, mainly because of either incomplete or mismatched data. Now the Aadhaar integrated process makes precise and real-time confirmation of the user details.

Who Needs to Use It?

All Indian EPFO members—including new employees and those with unactivated UANs—must now use the UMANG app. Only international workers and citizens of Nepal and Bhutan are exempt from this process and can continue through their employers.

How to Generate and Activate UAN on UMANG

  1. Download the UMANG app and Aadhaar FaceRD app

  2. Select the ‘UAN Allotment & Activation’ service

  3. Enter your Aadhaar number and linked mobile number

  4. Authenticate via OTP and face scan

  5. UAN is generated and activated instantly, with login credentials sent via SMS

  6. Users can download their e-UAN card PDF immediately

Existing UAN holders can also re-verify or activate using the ‘UAN Activation’ feature or update Aadhaar authentication via ‘Face Authentication of Activated UANs’.

Benefits and Impact

This digital initiative streamlines access to EPFO services, including passbook viewing, claim submissions, and KYC updates. It also reduces reliance on HR departments and speeds up employee onboarding. Experts see this as a crucial step in making EPFO more user-friendly and transparent.

UAN Activation Now Mandatory via UMANG App for All EPFO Users

