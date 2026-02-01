Union Budget 2026: Govt Increases Data Protection Budget Fivefold To Rs 10 Crore; See How This Impacts The Privacy Landscape

Finance Minister Nirmila Sitharaman has presented the 2026 union budget on 1st February in which the Data Protection Board (DPB), under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, has been allocated Rs.10 crore in FY2026-27 which is five times increase from Rs. 2 crores in the previous Budget Estimates.
As per the budget document, the increased budget will help in setting up and functioning of the board, including staffing, infrastructure, and administrative expenses.
The DPB is tasked with adjusticating complaints, imposing penalties and ensuring compliances with India’s data protection framework. The enhanced funding comes at a time when the government has notified key rules under the DPDP Act and active enforcement.
The ministry has also started discussing with industry on advancing compliance timelines for key provisions of the Act. The ministry released two separate notifications on 14th November announcing the Data Protection Board and said it will comprise four members.
The rules stated that the chairperson of the board will be paid a salary of Rs. 4.5 lakh a month and other members Rs.4 lakh a month.
