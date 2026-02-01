LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Union Budget 2026: Govt Increases Data Protection Budget Fivefold To Rs 10 Crore; See How This Impacts The Privacy Landscape

Union Budget 2026: Govt Increases Data Protection Budget Fivefold To Rs 10 Crore; See How This Impacts The Privacy Landscape

Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs.10 crore to the Data Protection Board in Union Budget 2026—a five-fold increase to boost enforcement of India’s data protection framework.

Union Budget 2026 Data Protection Budget jumps 5x
Union Budget 2026 Data Protection Budget jumps 5x

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 1, 2026 16:13:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Union Budget 2026: Govt Increases Data Protection Budget Fivefold To Rs 10 Crore; See How This Impacts The Privacy Landscape

Finance Minister Nirmila Sitharaman has presented the 2026 union budget on 1st February in which the Data Protection Board (DPB), under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, has been allocated Rs.10 crore in FY2026-27 which is five times increase from Rs. 2 crores in the previous Budget Estimates. 

You Might Be Interested In

As per the budget document, the increased budget will help in setting up and functioning of the board, including staffing, infrastructure, and administrative expenses. 

The DPB is tasked with adjusticating complaints, imposing penalties and ensuring compliances with India’s data protection framework. The enhanced funding comes at a time when the government has notified key rules under the DPDP Act and active enforcement. 

You Might Be Interested In

The ministry has also started discussing with industry on advancing compliance timelines for key provisions of the Act. The ministry released two separate notifications on 14th November announcing the Data Protection Board and said it will comprise four members. 

The rules stated that the chairperson of the board will be paid a salary of Rs. 4.5 lakh a month and other members Rs.4 lakh a month. 

Also Read: Union Budget 2026: Good News For Gen-Z, Govt Allocates 1.4 Lakh Crores For Gaming, Visual Animations And Digital Arts, Aims To Create 2 Million Jobs By 2030

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 4:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Budget 2026union budget

RELATED News

Union Budget 2026: EV’s To Go Cheap As Govt Exempts Import Tax On Batteries To Boost EV Industry

Union Budget 2026: Good News For Gen-Z, Govt Allocates 1.4 Lakh Crores For Gaming, Visual Animations And Digital Arts, Aims To Create 2 Million Jobs By 2030

Union Budget 2026: Govt To Set Up High-Powered Education To Employment panel To assess AI impact On jobs

Union Budget 2026: What Is ISM 2.0? Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Rs 40,000 Cr Outlay To Strengthen India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem

Tata Motors Beats Hyundai for No. 2 Spot in January 2026 Sales; EV Growth Drives 47% Surge

LATEST NEWS

Union Budget 2026: Govt Increases Data Protection Budget Fivefold To Rs 10 Crore; See How This Impacts The Privacy Landscape

‘It’s The Opposite Of What People Were Hoping’: Donald Trump Finally Reacts To New Epstein Files, Takes A Dig At ‘Radical Left’

Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Sparks Social Media Divide: ‘Real Relief’ For Some, ‘Not Enough’ For Others- Here’s How Netizens React

Union Budget 2026: Digital Infra Sees Big Boost As FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Tax Holiday For Data Centres Till 2047 | What To Expect

Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility, Claims ‘Next Bullets Won’t Be Outside His House, They’ll Hit Chest’

Union Budget 2026: ‘Strong Foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047,’ Says PM Narendra Modi; Reflects Aspirations of 140 Crore Indians

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here

Union Budget 2026: How The Union Budget 2026 Is Women-Oriented And A Bold Push For ‘Nari Shakti’ — From SHE-Marts To STEM, A Women-Oriented Agenda

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Unveils Agricultural Plan, Allocates ₹1,62,671 Crore, Introduces AI Platform ‘Bharat Vistaar’

Budget 2026: High-level Committee On Banking To Be Set Up For India’s Next Phase Of Growth

Union Budget 2026: Govt Increases Data Protection Budget Fivefold To Rs 10 Crore; See How This Impacts The Privacy Landscape

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Union Budget 2026: Govt Increases Data Protection Budget Fivefold To Rs 10 Crore; See How This Impacts The Privacy Landscape

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Union Budget 2026: Govt Increases Data Protection Budget Fivefold To Rs 10 Crore; See How This Impacts The Privacy Landscape
Union Budget 2026: Govt Increases Data Protection Budget Fivefold To Rs 10 Crore; See How This Impacts The Privacy Landscape
Union Budget 2026: Govt Increases Data Protection Budget Fivefold To Rs 10 Crore; See How This Impacts The Privacy Landscape
Union Budget 2026: Govt Increases Data Protection Budget Fivefold To Rs 10 Crore; See How This Impacts The Privacy Landscape

QUICK LINKS