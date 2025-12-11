Varanasi Gets A Fancy Upgrade, You Can Now Explore The Ghats In India’s First Hydrogen Taxi: Check Ticket Price, Stops And Schedule

Varanasi has launched India’s first hydrogen powered water taxi service. The heritage city of India has added a milestone in the country’s push towards greener and more sustainable transportation system.

The water taxi service was inaugurated on Thursday 11th December at Namo Ghat by Union Minister for Ports, shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, who flagged off the new water taxi that promises zero emissions and comfortable river journey for passengers. From Kashi to the World: A New Dawn of Green Mobility! Honoured to launch commercial operations of India’s first indigenously built Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Vessel at Namo Ghat in Varanasi in presence of Hon’ble Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Shri @RavindraMoS_IC ji, Shri Daya… pic.twitter.com/2G74hVA7fE — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 11, 2025





The hydrogen water taxi works on advanced hydrogen-electric hybrid engine; this will glide between Namo Ghat and Ravidas Ghat which will provide tourists and residents a clean-air alternative to traditional boats. This service will initially focus on its stretch, with further plans to expand operations to Asi Ghat and Markandeya Mahadev Ghat later on.

The water taxi is designed for comfort and safety and has 50-seaters equipped with modern amenities including CCTV cameras, bio-toilets and vegetarian refreshments, making it favorable for a range of travelers from pilgrims to sightseers. The water taxi runs with zero smoke and noise emissions, reflecting India’s growing commitment to sustainable technologies in public transport.

One of the most appealing aspects of the service is its ticket price. Officials have kept the fare amount Rs.500 per person for a round trip between Namo Ghat and Ravidas Ghat, which is expected to make it a good option for both everyday travelers and visiting tourists. The administration is scheduled to operate from early morning to evening. There will be a departure after every two hours approximately making it flexible and convenient for travelers.

The water taxi’s hydrogen fuel will be supplied by a private company from Bengaluru, and hydrogen refueling infrastructure has been set up at key ghats to ensure smooth operation.

The officials are optimistic that this eco-friendly transport option will not only improves Varanasi’s tourism, but it will also help to reduce congestion on city roads by encouraging people to use the Ganga as a travel route.