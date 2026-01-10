VinFast VF 6 Bags ‘Value For Money Car Of The Year’ At Autocar India Awards 2026

The all-electric VinFast VF 6 SUV won the “Value for Money Car of the Year” title at the Autocar India Awards 2026, one of the most prestigious award shows in the Indian auto industry. It recognizes the VF 6 as a model that offers good overall value in its sector by combining cost, features, and performance, and it emphasizes VinFast’s commitment to producing goods that closely reflect the desires of Indian consumers.

The VF 6 is a B-segment electric SUV with a contemporary, small, and sturdy design that is ideal for city driving. In addition to smart technological elements and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that aid improve safety and convenience in daily use, its interior has been carefully designed to maximize comfort for both the driver and passengers.

The award at the Autocar India Awards 2026 represents an important milestone for the VF 6 and adds to VinFast’s growing list of achievements as the brand expands across international markets. The recognition reflects VinFast’s consistent strategy of making premium electric vehicles more accessible to a wider range of customers.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast India, stated, “We are proud that VinFast continues to be honored by one of the most prestigious awards programs in the Indian market, the Autocar India Awards 2026. This honour reflects the industry’s appreciation for VinFast’s premium yet accessible electric vehicles, and it motivates us to continue delivering modern, safe and sustainable electric mobility solutions for Indian customers.”

“Getting the value equation right in India is never easy, but the well-equipped and practical VF 6 with its Rs sub-20 lakh price range does exactly that,” stated Mr. Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor, Autocar India. For the price, it’s a big car.

VinFast is progressively constructing an all-encompassing electric car ecosystem in India using a methodical investment approach. This ecosystem combines manufacturing, financial solutions, charging infrastructure, and after-sales services to guarantee a smooth electric vehicle ownership experience for clients. With solutions like the VF 6, VinFast continues to further its goal of accelerating the shift to green mobility in one of the most active automotive marketplaces in the world, driven by a strong focus on sustainability and innovation.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the goal of making EVs available to everyone, is a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s biggest corporations. Currently, VinFast offers a large selection of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

With a concentration on important markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, VinFast is currently starting its next phase of growth by rapidly expanding its global distribution and dealership network and boosting its manufacturing facilities.

(input from ANI)