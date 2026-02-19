Vivo V70 Elite Launching TODAY: Check Price In India, Specifications, Highlights And Key Details Inside

Vivo V70: The Vivo V70 series is set to debut in India today at 12 pm IST, marking the successor to last year’s Vivo V60 lineup. The new range is expected to include two models the standard V70 and the premium Vivo V70 Elite, with the company teasing major display and performance upgrades.

The launch event will be livestreamed on Vivo’s official YouTube channel.

Launch Event And Expected Price In India

According to reports, the Vivo V70 5G could start at Rs 45,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB option may be priced at Rs 49,999. The handset is tipped to launch in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour options.

The Vivo V70 Elite is expected to carry a higher price tag, starting at Rs 51,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants could be priced at Rs 56,999 and Rs 61,999, respectively. Colour options may include Passion Red, Sand Beige and Authentic Black.

Processor, Software And Display Highlights

The Vivo V70 Elite has been confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the standard V70 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

Both smartphones are likely to ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Vivo claims the series will offer ultra-slim bezels measuring just 1.25mm in the under-Rs 50,000 segment. The devices are teased to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 459ppi pixel density and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness.

Camera Specifications

On the camera front, the V70 lineup is expected to pack a ZEISS-powered 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The setup may also include a 50MP telephoto lens and an ultrawide camera. For selfies, both models are tipped to feature a 50MP front camera.

With flagship-grade processors, high-brightness displays and upgraded camera hardware, the Vivo V70 series aims to strengthen Vivo’s presence in India’s premium mid-range smartphone segment.

