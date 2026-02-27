LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > WhatsApp Web Down As Major Glitch Reported: Users Unable To Login Worldwide, Including India

Users are reporting login issues with WhatsApp Web, with outage tracker Downdetector logging multiple complaints, mainly related to web access. The company has not yet responded to the issue.

Last updated: February 27, 2026 12:52:44 IST

WhatsApp Web users are experiencing issues while trying to log into their accounts. The outage-tracking portal Downdetector has recorded more than 15 reports regarding the issue, indicating that the issue may be localised rather than widespread. As per data, around 56 per cent of users have reported the issue in WhatsApp Web and 39 per cent have flagged issues with the app whereas 6 per cent have experienced issues while sending and receiving messages. 

Several users have shared the issue to social media platforms to check whether others are encountering similar problems 

Many users shared the issue regarding WhatsApp web to their devices on X. one user wrote “Is WhatsApp for everyone down?!!! Been an hour of logging in on iPhone and linked devices”. 

While another posted “Is WhatsApp Web Down” or something for iPhone users? Since this morning, tons of people have already messaged to complain” whereas a user wrote expressing frustration that “WHATSAPP WEB ERROR I CAN’T WORK @WhatsApp”. 

The issue showed no signs of easing as complaints continued to surface. As per data derived from Downdetector, the first report was logged around 8:37 am, and by 9:52 am. Around 25 users in India flagged issues.  

The company has not responded anything regarding the login issue yet 

(This is a developing story)

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 11:04 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
WhatsApp WebWhatsApp Web Down

