Who Is Rajesh Jha?: Why He Says Not To Worry About Layoffs And How AI Agents Will Boost Software Demand

The job market is going through a massive layoff due to AI. Companies from Amazon to Oracle are firing out a significant workforce as they are investing in artificial intelligence. Recently, US-based tech giant Oracle has made headlines due to layoffs around the world. While investors fret over a potential software rout due to the ‘explosion’ of AI technology, one of Microsoft’s top executives, Rajesh Jha, has pushed back against fears of an enterprise software decline.

According to Rakesh Jha, who is executive vice president of Microsoft’s Experiences and Device Group has stated that AI agents will still require software licenses, which addresses concerns that AI-driven job cuts would destroy seat-based revenue. He further argued that as companies deploy thousands of digital agents, the number of “paying users” could increase, even as traditional employees are fired.

Who is Rajesh Jha

Under the leadership of Rajesh Jha, the company introduced AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic into Copilot. Copilot is now integrated as an add-on to Microsoft 365 commercial subscriptions.

In an internal memo, Satya Nadella, CEO Microsoft wrote, “Rajesh Jha embodies the commitment that helped build and transform Microsoft into the company it is today.”

In terms of education, Jha completed his master’s in computer science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst while he did his bachelor’s in computer science from IIT Madras.

As per the official website of the IIT Madras, Jha serves on the Advisory Board for the Collage of Information and Computer Sciences at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Jagran Foundation in Bellevue, Washington.

Rajesh Jha’s explaination behind the statement



Jha explains that AI agents will be independent actors operating inside business software systems, complete with their own logins, inboxes, and digital identities and if they act as users, they may need to be licensed as users.

Jha stated “All of those embodies agents are seat opportunities,” using the industry term for paid software licenses. He further describes it with an example if a company today with 20 employees might buy 20 Microsoft 365 licenses. Now imagine that the company uses five AI agents for each worker and because of that increased productivity, cuts its human workforce to 10 people.

As per the model suggested by Jha, the companies could still be paying 50 seats, which is the 10 remaining humans plus the forty agents working alongside them. In simpler terms, a company that lays off 50 per cent of its workforce due to AI might end up spending more on software, not less because the AI agents filling the gap each require their own space in the system. Also Read: Meet John Giannandrea: Tim Cook’s Choice For AI Chief Leaving The Company After 8 Years—Know His Career And Why He Is Leaving

