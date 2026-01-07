LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Will iPhone 18 Feature 200MP Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

Will iPhone 18 Feature 200MP Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

Apple is reportedly working on a 200MP camera for future iPhones, which are expected to arrive before 2028, with Samsung expected to supply the sensor. Until then, upcoming iPhone models will continue using current 48MP camera hardware with software-based enhancements.

iPhone 18 to feature Samsung camera
iPhone 18 to feature Samsung camera

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 7, 2026 13:52:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will iPhone 18 Feature 200MP Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

Apple iPhone 18 is a long way, but its leaks have started circulating all over the internet. A new media report has stated that the company is currently working on integrating a 200MP camera, but it is expected to introduce it before 2028. This report also suggests that the upcoming iPhone generations including the phones that are expected to launch in 2026 and 2027, will continue to use existing camera hardware. The company currently relies on 48MP sensors across its main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras, a setup which is introduced to balance higher detail capture with computational photography features such as pixel binning. 

You Might Be Interested In

The latest media report indicates that South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to supply the 200 MP camera sensor for the future iPhone models. Apart from being competitors in the smartphone market, Apple and Samsung have a long-standing supplier relationship across displays, memory, and other components.  



The Morgan Stanley note also suggests that these sensors could be developed at Samsung’s facility in Austin, Texas, aligning with Apple’s broader efforts to diversify and localise parts of its supply chain.  

What is future of iPhones 

The 200MP camera upgradation for users will be insane. The camera could eventually enable higher resolution photography and greater flexibility in image cropping and digital zoom.  
 
The company is expected to continue priortising image processing, consistency, and real-world usability rather than focusing on megapixel increase. Until 2028, the camera enhancement through updates and software driven enhancement are likely to remain the company’s primary approach.

Also Read: Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?
  

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 1:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: appleiPhone 18

RELATED News

Confused Between Redmi Note 15 5G And Realme 16 Pro? Check This Quick Comparison Before Buying

Are Samsung Phones Soon Getting Expensive? Global CO-CEO Drops A Big Hint As They Gear Up For Galaxy S26 Series Launch

Realme Launches Realme 16 Pro Series: 200MP Camera, 7000mAh Massive Battery, And Premium Design, Price Starts At…

Big News For PlayStation Lovers: PS6 To Delay And PS5 Price Likely To Increase By…

Grok Under Global Fire: How EU, UK & India Are Cracking Down On Sexualised AI Images, Bikini Trend

LATEST NEWS

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Incredible Form, Slams 24-Ball Half-Century Against South Africa U19

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: Dates, Tickets, Venue & Everything About Asia’s Biggest EDM Festival

‘Normal Father-Daughter Relationship?’: Kim Jong-un’s Public Kiss With Daughter Sparks Debate, Called ‘Unusual’ and ‘Excessive Physical Contact’

Stray Dogs Case: Supreme Court Talks Tough, Says ‘Can’t Read A Dog’s Mind When It’s In A Mood To Bite’; Hearing Adjourned To Tomorrow

Will iPhone 18 Feature 200MP Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

India’s Silver Imports Soar To USD 9.2 Billion, GTRI Warns On Supply Risks And Industrial Dependence

CIA’s Most Notorious Traitor Is Dead: Aldrich Ames, Who Sold US Secrets To Russia, Handed Spies To KGB, Dies In US Prison

WATCH: Jacob Bethell’s Father Gets Emotional As England Batter Notches Up First Test Hundred

Empire Realty Honoured as Best Redevelopment Brand of the Year 2025

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split After 19 Years: Divorce Details Reveal Shocking Child Custody And Property Terms

Will iPhone 18 Feature 200MP Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will iPhone 18 Feature 200MP Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will iPhone 18 Feature 200MP Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup
Will iPhone 18 Feature 200MP Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup
Will iPhone 18 Feature 200MP Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup
Will iPhone 18 Feature 200MP Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

QUICK LINKS