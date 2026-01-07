Will iPhone 18 Feature 200MP Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

Apple iPhone 18 is a long way, but its leaks have started circulating all over the internet. A new media report has stated that the company is currently working on integrating a 200MP camera, but it is expected to introduce it before 2028. This report also suggests that the upcoming iPhone generations including the phones that are expected to launch in 2026 and 2027, will continue to use existing camera hardware. The company currently relies on 48MP sensors across its main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras, a setup which is introduced to balance higher detail capture with computational photography features such as pixel binning.
The latest media report indicates that South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to supply the 200 MP camera sensor for the future iPhone models. Apart from being competitors in the smartphone market, Apple and Samsung have a long-standing supplier relationship across displays, memory, and other components.
Even Apple could use Samsung’s 200MP cameras in future iPhones. So, when will this happen? Read about it in our article linked in the thread below. ⏬ pic.twitter.com/iBCnfTQuSu
— SamMobile – Samsung news! (@SamMobiles) January 7, 2026
The Morgan Stanley note also suggests that these sensors could be developed at Samsung’s facility in Austin, Texas, aligning with Apple’s broader efforts to diversify and localise parts of its supply chain.
What is future of iPhones
The 200MP camera upgradation for users will be insane. The camera could eventually enable higher resolution photography and greater flexibility in image cropping and digital zoom.
The company is expected to continue priortising image processing, consistency, and real-world usability rather than focusing on megapixel increase. Until 2028, the camera enhancement through updates and software driven enhancement are likely to remain the company’s primary approach.
