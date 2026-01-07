Will iPhone 18 Feature 200MP Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

The Morgan Stanley note also suggests that these sensors could be developed at Samsung’s facility in Austin, Texas, aligning with Apple’s broader efforts to diversify and localise parts of its supply chain.

What is future of iPhones

The 200MP camera upgradation for users will be insane. The camera could eventually enable higher resolution photography and greater flexibility in image cropping and digital zoom.



The company is expected to continue priortising image processing, consistency, and real-world usability rather than focusing on megapixel increase. Until 2028, the camera enhancement through updates and software driven enhancement are likely to remain the company's primary approach.


