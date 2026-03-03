LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Xiaomi 17 Series All Set To Debut In India: Leica Camera, 6330mAh Battery, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset—Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

Xiaomi 17 Series All Set To Debut In India: Leica Camera, 6330mAh Battery, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset—Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 17 series at Mobile World Congress 2026, featuring Leica cameras, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 120Hz AMOLED displays, and 6,000mAh+ batteries, starting at €999, with India launch on 11 March.

Xiaomi 17 series to debut on March 11
Xiaomi 17 series to debut on March 11

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: March 3, 2026 13:38:39 IST

Xiaomi 17 Series All Set To Debut In India: Leica Camera, 6330mAh Battery, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset—Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has revealed its latest flagship Xiaomi 17 series at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona. The series features Leica camera and it is all-set to launch the device in India on 11th March. During the MWC 2026 the company also revealed the Xiaomi Pad 8 lineup. 

Xiaomi 17 series features and specification 

Display: The Xiaomi 17 features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits, and it also features an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is quite larger; it features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 3500 nits. It features an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

Processor & Camera: Both the devices of the series are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 17 offers a Leica-backed triple camera setup on the rear panel which features 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens with a Leica 60mm floating lens design. 

While the Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a Leica tuned triple camera setup on the rear panel which consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. The telephoto camera supports 3.2x to 4.3x continuous optical zoom using a mechanical zoom system. 

Battery: The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support whereas the Xiaomi 17 comes with 6,330mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging. 

Colour Options: The device will be launched in India in black, blue, and green shades whereas a pink shade is reserved for global market. The Ultra variant will be available in Black colour only. 

Xiaomi 17 series Price  

The starting price of Xiaomi 17 is Euro 999 which is roughly Rs 1,07,365 whereas the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is priced globally at Euro 1,499 which is around Rs 1,61,048. The India specific pricing of the smartphones will be revealed on 11th March.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 1:22 PM IST
Tags: xiaomiXiaomi 17Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Series All Set To Debut In India: Leica Camera, 6330mAh Battery, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset—Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS