You Won’t Believe Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Are Now in India And JUST for ₹23,999- Check Specs and Features Before They Sell Out!

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are now available in India on a leading e-commerce platform in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica. The smart eyewear collection was launched by Ray-Ban in May, but at the moment, the glasses were only available on the official website.

What Do Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Offer?

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses come with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and an LED light which works as a recording indicator. The smart glasses can capture photos at a resolution of up to $3024 \times 4032$ px and can record 1080p videos for up to 60 seconds. They also have open-ear speakers and a microphone, which allows users to capture images, record video, listen to music, and attend phone calls through the eyewear.

Users can share recorded videos on Meta apps such as Instagram and Facebook.

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses use their proprietary Meta AI assistant. Users can also experience a voice command prompt for a hassle-free use. The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses can also help users in real-time speech translation between English and either Spanish, French, or Italian with a simple voice command: “Hey Meta, Start live translation.” The users can listen to the translated audio through the open-ear speakers.

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Platform SoC and 32 GB of storage. The smart glasses have a battery backup of 4 hours and a 32-hour long charging case. The glasses offer IPX4 splash resistance.

Where to Buy Ray-Ban Meta Glasses in India and what are the prices

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses start at ₹29,000 for the Skyler and Wayfarer design in shiny black color. Users can get the glasses with a 20 percent discount and bank offers at an effective price of just Rs. 23,920. There are a variety of frame styles and lens options (prescription, sun, polarized, and Transitions lenses).

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are available for sale on Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital. The company is planning to increase its reach and audience.