Are You Worried About Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit Or Zepto Deliveries On New Year’s Eve? Gig Workers Strike On Dec 31; Here’s How To Keep Your Party Stress-Free

Gig worker’s unions have once again called for the removal of 10-minute delivery services and the reinstatement of previous payout systems ahead of a nationwide strike on Wednesday, which is 31st of December, saying the current model puts workers at risk and cuts into their incomes.

And honestly, when you dig deeper as a human, not just a consumer, it hits differently. Sure, those “10-minute delivery” promises feel magical when you’re cooking on the stove and suddenly realise you forgot onions. But is it humane to expect another human to race traffic, weather, and exhaustion just to beat a ticking clock?

This obsession with speed isn’t new. It traces back to Domino’s famous “30 minutes or free” era, which trained consumers to expect food, and now everything, on a fixed timeline, with delays treated as failure. Over time, convenience turned into entitlement.

Today’s gig workers are paying the price for that mindset. The question is no longer just about fast delivery, but fair delivery. As consumers, are we willing to wait a little longer if it means safer roads, dignified work, and sustainable livelihoods? The strike forces us to pause, and rethink what “convenience” should really cost.

Five Key Demands Driving The Gig Workers’ Nationwide Strike