Home > Uncategorized > Are You Worried About Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit Or Zepto Deliveries On New Year's Eve? Gig Workers Strike On Dec 31; Here's How To Keep Your Party Stress-Free

Are You Worried About Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit Or Zepto Deliveries On New Year's Eve? Gig Workers Strike On Dec 31; Here's How To Keep Your Party Stress-Free

Gig workers nationwide strike demanding end to 10-minute deliveries, fair payouts, transparent incentives, grievance redressal, and social security. Consumers face delays; smart planning ensures stress-free parties amid disruptions.

Gig Workers Strike On Dec 31
Gig Workers Strike On Dec 31

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 31, 2025 13:41:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are You Worried About Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit Or Zepto Deliveries On New Year’s Eve? Gig Workers Strike On Dec 31; Here’s How To Keep Your Party Stress-Free

Gig Workers Renew Demand Ahead Of Nationwide Strike

Gig worker’s unions have once again called for the removal of 10-minute delivery services and the reinstatement of previous payout systems ahead of a nationwide strike on Wednesday, which is 31st of December, saying the current model puts workers at risk and cuts into their incomes.

And honestly, when you dig deeper as a human, not just a consumer, it hits differently. Sure, those “10-minute delivery” promises feel magical when you’re cooking on the stove and suddenly realise you forgot onions. But is it humane to expect another human to race traffic, weather, and exhaustion just to beat a ticking clock?

This obsession with speed isn’t new. It traces back to Domino’s famous “30 minutes or free” era, which trained consumers to expect food, and now everything, on a fixed timeline, with delays treated as failure. Over time, convenience turned into entitlement.

Today’s gig workers are paying the price for that mindset. The question is no longer just about fast delivery, but fair delivery. As consumers, are we willing to wait a little longer if it means safer roads, dignified work, and sustainable livelihoods? The strike forces us to pause, and rethink what “convenience” should really cost.

Five Key Demands Driving The Gig Workers’ Nationwide Strike

  • End to 10-Minute Delivery Models:
    Gig workers are demanding the discontinuation of ultra-fast delivery options, arguing that unrealistic timelines force riders to take risks and compromise road safety.

  • Restoration of the Old Payout Structure:
    Unions want a return to earlier payment models that ensured stable and fair earnings, particularly during peak hours and festival seasons, instead of fluctuating payouts.

  • Transparent Incentive and Earnings System:
    Workers are seeking clarity on how incentives and earnings are calculated, alleging that opaque, algorithm-driven systems often reduce payouts without explanation.

  • Effective Grievance Redressal Mechanism:
    The demand includes a reliable system to address issues related to payments, penalties, ID blocks, and work conditions without fear of intimidation or retaliation.

  • Social Security and Worker Protection Benefits:
    Unions are calling for medical insurance, accident compensation, and basic social security benefits, highlighting the lack of safety nets in app-based employment.

Is December 31 The Real Test For Gig Worker Protests And App-Based Deliveries?

The commotion on India’s delivery streets didn’t erupt overnight. Union leaders say the protests have unfolded in phases, with December 25 serving as just the tip of the iceberg. On that day, nearly 40,000 gig economy workers across the country logged off, and the impact was immediate, around 50–60% of orders reportedly faced delays. Missed deliveries, longer wait times, and a quiet reminder of the real people behind the apps followed. And if that disruption felt significant, union leaders warn that December 31 is when the real picture will emerge.

So what has pushed gig workers to this point? Delivery partners from Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Amazon and others, united under the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, say the protest is about basic dignity at work. Their demands focus on restoring earlier payout structures, ensuring fair festival-time earnings, and easing relentless time pressure. This leaves consumers with a simple question: are we willing to wait a little longer if it means someone else doesn’t have to race against the clock for our convenience?

How To Host A Stress-Free Party During Delivery And Gig Workers Strike

  • Plan & Buy Essentials Early: Never procrastinate. Avoid delivery delays or cancellations by stocking up on snacks, beverages, ice, and decorations at least a day in advance.

  • Switch to Offline & Local Stores: Head to local kirana stores, bakeries, and liquor shops. Local vendors tend to be more dependable during strikes and often faster than app-based deliveries.

  • Prep a DIY Menu: Choose easy-to-cook dishes or semi-prepared items. Home-cooked food beats delayed orders and adds a personal, party-ready touch.

  • Coordinate with Guests: Turn it into a group effort, ask friends to bring drinks, desserts, or snacks. It lightens the load and boosts the fun.

  • Have a Backup Plan Ready: If you plan to order online, do it early and keep alternatives ready, frozen food, instant mixes, or simple party staples.

  • Bottom Line
    A little planning beats last-minute panic. With smart prep, the party goes on, strike or no strike.

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 1:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

