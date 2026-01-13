LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > 'Depraved, Sadistic And Malicious': Indian Origin Man Posing As 'Sugar Daddy' Jailed For 12 Years For Duping And Secretly Filming Women In Singapore

An Indian-origin man in Singapore was sentenced to 12 years in jail and 15 strokes of the cane for posing as a wealthy “sugar daddy” to cheat women into sexual acts, which he secretly recorded. The court called his actions “depraved, sadistic and malicious,” and warned he could face more jail time as additional victims come forward.

Fake Sugar Daddy Jailed for Filming Women Without Consent (Image: Representative photo)
Fake Sugar Daddy Jailed for Filming Women Without Consent (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 13, 2026 20:40:07 IST

An Indian-origin man in Singapore has been sentenced to 12 years in jail and 15 strokes of the cane for cheating three women into sexual acts by pretending to be a rich “sugar daddy” on dating apps. The court described his actions as “depraved, sadistic and malicious.”

The man, 38-year-old Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh, used fake online profiles posing as wealthy Caucasian men to approach women. He made them promises of money and a luxurious lifestyle. After he gained their trust, he then pressured them into sexual encounters. The horrific detail is that, unknown to the victims, he secretly used to record the sexual acts which was unknown to the victims and became a key part of the case against him.

Court documents reveal that Singh was married

According to reports, court documents have revealed that Singh was married with children at the time. However, continued to run multiple fake identities online. The women, who have been named as PW1, PW2 and V3, were convinced by his promises of financial support, but in reality, he just manipulated and exploited them. 

During sentencing, prosecutors did not hold back, telling the court that Singh’s behaviour was “depraved, sadistic and malicious,” pointing to the emotional trauma caused to the victims. The judge agreed, saying the case involved deliberate deception and abuse of trust over a period of time.

Singh, a repeated offender

This was not Singh’s first conviction. In 2020, he had already pleaded guilty to cheating two of the women and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison. He was also ordered to pay $5,437 in compensation. However, since he has repeated the crime and fresh charges have been brought that include the secret recordings. He has been given a much harsher punishment by the court now. 

Singh could face additional time 

The court also ordered 15 strokes of the cane which is a form of corporal punishment still used in Singapore for serious crimes. The punishment inflicts physical pain and the sentence reflects how strictly Singapore treats cases involving sexual exploitation. 

According to reports, investigators have said the case could be even bigger. Singh is reportedly facing additional charges linked to at least 13 more alleged victims, which will be dealt with separately. If those cases are proven to be true, Singh could face additional prison time.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 8:38 PM IST
Tags: latest newssugar daddy

QUICK LINKS