‘This Is 2025, Not 1825’: Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle,’ Netizens Warn, ‘It’s a Public Safety Issue, Not Faith’ |Watch Video

A video showing a dog continuously circling Hanuman Ji’s idol at an ancient temple in Bijnor has gone viral on social media for over 48 hours straight. Several devotees gather there, hailing the sight as a “miracle.” However, the clip has also triggered strong backlash online, with many users calling the claims irresponsible and dangerous.

Netizens have warned that the dog may be seriously ill and in urgent need of medical attention, stressing that the situation is a public safety concern rather than a divine phenomenon, and urging authorities and temple management to intervene immediately.

Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor Clip

The viral dog circling Hanuman idol for days went quickly viral with a caption that stated, “In Bijnor’s Nagina, a dog has been circling a Hanuman idol for the past 36 hours. A large crowd of devotees has gathered to witness this ‘miraculous’ sight.” The post drew widespread attention online, prompting many users to share and react to what was being projected as a divine phenomenon.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “Rubbish. It’s not a “miracle.” People need to be educated. This is 2025 not 1825. The dog is clearly very ill, possibly canine distemper, maybe even rabies. It needs immediate removal & medical attention.”

Second user commented, “Thats why education is necessary. Astha apni jagah hai but ye sab failana galat hai. India spiritual se dhongi banta jaa raha.”

Thrid user wrote, “if the dog is sick or has rabies this is a public safety issue not a miracle reel for engagement.”

Another users said, “Conditions such as brain tumor or infection can put pressure on one side of the brain, forcing the dog to move in one direction. Inner ear problems can also affect balance, making the dog move in circles.” “If a dog behaves like this, do not touch it, keep children away, and immediately inform a veterinarian or the local authorities.”