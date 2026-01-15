LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > ‘This Is 2025, Not 1825’: Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle,’ Netizens Warn, ‘It’s a Public Safety Issue, Not Faith’ |Watch Video

‘This Is 2025, Not 1825’: Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle,’ Netizens Warn, ‘It’s a Public Safety Issue, Not Faith’ |Watch Video

A video showing a dog continuously circling Hanuman Ji’s idol at an ancient temple in Bijnor has gone viral on social media for over 48 hours straight. Several devotees gather there, hailing the sight as a “miracle.”

Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle.' Photo: X
Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle.' Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2026 15:57:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘This Is 2025, Not 1825’: Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle,’ Netizens Warn, ‘It’s a Public Safety Issue, Not Faith’ |Watch Video

A video showing a dog continuously circling Hanuman Ji’s idol at an ancient temple in Bijnor has gone viral on social media for over 48 hours straight. Several devotees gather there, hailing the sight as a “miracle.” However, the clip has also triggered strong backlash online, with many users calling the claims irresponsible and dangerous. 

You Might Be Interested In

Netizens have warned that the dog may be seriously ill and in urgent need of medical attention, stressing that the situation is a public safety concern rather than a divine phenomenon, and urging authorities and temple management to intervene immediately.

Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor Clip

The viral dog circling Hanuman idol for days went quickly viral with a caption that stated, “In Bijnor’s Nagina, a dog has been circling a Hanuman idol for the past 36 hours. A large crowd of devotees has gathered to witness this ‘miraculous’ sight.” The post drew widespread attention online, prompting many users to share and react to what was being projected as a divine phenomenon.

You Might Be Interested In



Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “Rubbish. It’s not a “miracle.” People need to be educated. This is 2025 not 1825. The dog is clearly very ill, possibly canine distemper, maybe even rabies. It needs immediate removal & medical attention.”



Second user commented, “Thats why education is necessary. Astha apni jagah hai but ye sab failana galat hai. India spiritual se dhongi banta jaa raha.”



Thrid user wrote, “if the dog is sick or has rabies this is a public safety issue not a miracle reel for engagement.”



Another users said, “Conditions such as brain tumor or infection can put pressure on one side of the brain, forcing the dog to move in one direction. Inner ear problems can also affect balance, making the dog move in circles.” “If a dog behaves like this, do not touch it, keep children away, and immediately inform a veterinarian or the local authorities.”

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 3:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bijnor dog videoDog Circling Hanuman IdolDog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor

RELATED News

Meta Cracks Down Hard, Bans 5.5 Lakh Accounts In Australia – Know The Surprising Reason And Which Country Could Be Next

Cyber Scam Alert in Delhi: How an Elderly NRI Doctor Couple Was Trapped in a ‘Digital Arrest’ and Cheated of Rs 14.85 Crore

‘I’m in Dubai’: Osman Hadi Murder Accused Denies Charges Amid ‘India’ Claims – Watch Viral Video

Are You Worried About Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit Or Zepto Deliveries On New Year’s Eve? Gig Workers Strike On Dec 31; Here’s How To Keep Your Party Stress-Free

Aravalli Row Reaches Top Court As Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing On 29 December

LATEST NEWS

Will Washington Sundar Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Due To Injury? Here’s What You Need To Know, Check Latest Update Here

‘Ink Can Be Wiped, Vote Cast Twice’: Raj Thackeray Alleges Poll Fraud, Devendra Fadnavis Says He Is ‘Creating Ruckus On Everything’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

State Visit of President of the European Council and President of the European Commission to India (January 25-27, 2026)

From iQOO 15 To Z10x: Grab These Phones From iQOO On Heavy Discounts At Amazon Republic Day Sale, Check Details

‘I Came Back Only to…’: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Leaves Wife Akanksha’s Birthday Celebration to Cast Vote in BMC Election 2026

Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Jabraj Singh Explains How ‘Make in India’ Is Strengthening India’s Power Transmission Ecosystem

‘This Is 2025, Not 1825’: Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle,’ Netizens Warn, ‘It’s a Public Safety Issue, Not Faith’ |Watch Video

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

‘This Is 2025, Not 1825’: Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle,’ Netizens Warn, ‘It’s a Public Safety Issue, Not Faith’ |Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘This Is 2025, Not 1825’: Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle,’ Netizens Warn, ‘It’s a Public Safety Issue, Not Faith’ |Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘This Is 2025, Not 1825’: Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle,’ Netizens Warn, ‘It’s a Public Safety Issue, Not Faith’ |Watch Video
‘This Is 2025, Not 1825’: Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle,’ Netizens Warn, ‘It’s a Public Safety Issue, Not Faith’ |Watch Video
‘This Is 2025, Not 1825’: Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle,’ Netizens Warn, ‘It’s a Public Safety Issue, Not Faith’ |Watch Video
‘This Is 2025, Not 1825’: Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle,’ Netizens Warn, ‘It’s a Public Safety Issue, Not Faith’ |Watch Video

QUICK LINKS