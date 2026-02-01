LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > T20 World Cup Ready? Mohammad Nawaz Bags Fifer As Pakistan Register T20I Series Clean Sweep vs Australia

T20 World Cup Ready? Mohammad Nawaz Bags Fifer As Pakistan Register T20I Series Clean Sweep vs Australia

Mohammad Nawaz scalped a five-wicket haul against Australia in the third T20I in Lahore. Pakistan clinched a 3-0 win in the series

Mohammad Nawaz bagged a fifer vs Australia in third T20I. (Photo Credits: X)
Mohammad Nawaz bagged a fifer vs Australia in third T20I. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 1, 2026 20:19:45 IST

T20 World Cup Ready? Mohammad Nawaz Bags Fifer As Pakistan Register T20I Series Clean Sweep vs Australia

Pakistan put up a thoroughly dominating show against Australia in the third and final T20I in Lahore to seal a 3-0 win in the series. The side has put up a strong statement with this clean sweep win ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

After a brilliant show with the bat where the host posted 207/6 in 20 overs, Pakistan rattled the Australian batting unit as well to bundle them out for 96 and won by 111 runs.

Mohammad Nawaz was the architect of the win as he bagged a five-wicket haul giving away just 18 runs in 4 overs. Pakistan drew first as Shaheen Afridi sent captain Mitchell Marsh back in the hut for 1 while Nawaz removed Matthew Short next. The Aussies couldn’t really get back on track and lost wickets at regular intervals to get reduced to 82/6 before eventually getting bowled out. Nawaz’s scalps included the wickets of Short, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philipps and Cooper Connolly. Shaheen also bagged a couple while Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah picked up one wicket each.





Earlier, Pakistan rode on fifties from Saim Ayub and Babar Azam and a quick-fire 46 off 19 to put up a big total.

“The total is more than competitive, especially considering the pitch wasn’t easy to bat on. I thought Saim Ayub played an outstanding innings, showing great intent under challenging conditions. One of the key things we always talk about is reading the conditions early and then shaping the game plan accordingly. Batting at a new position means you have to manage the innings, stay positive and respond to the situation, whether it’s building partnerships or accelerating when required. For me, the batting position doesn’t matter as much as executing the team’s plan. Our preparation for the T20 World Cup is going really well. These three matches were crucial for us and the way the team has performed across all three departments – batting, bowling and especially fielding, it has been very encouraging,” Babar had said after his innings.

Also Read: Babar Azam Drops Massive Hint On Pakistan’s Participation In T20 World Cup 2026

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 8:19 PM IST
T20 World Cup Ready? Mohammad Nawaz Bags Fifer As Pakistan Register T20I Series Clean Sweep vs Australia

QUICK LINKS