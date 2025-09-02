LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 2 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 2 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for 2 September, 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 has been officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is especially important for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 2 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: September 2, 2025 16:00:51 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result September 02, 2025: The Bodoland Department of Lottery has now issued its results for the year 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. As a part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly taken care of by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats daily. This lottery is widely participated in. This news regards the update of the Bodoland Lottery and the results, and therefore is important for participants or ticket holders, as well as spectators.

 

The results for the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

 

Results are declared for all the series below: 

 LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 2 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 2 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 2 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 2 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 2 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 2 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 2 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 2 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS