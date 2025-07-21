LIVE TV
Ram Charan Shares Fierce Look for Peddi, Calls It His Most Exciting Role Yet

Ram Charan Shares Fierce Look for Peddi, Calls It His Most Exciting Role Yet

Peddi is an upcoming rural sports drama featuring Ram Charan in a powerful new avatar. The film promises emotion, grit, and action, with a star cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma. Music is composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman. On July 21, Ram Charan shared a rugged gym photo revealing his physical transformation for the role, creating a buzz across social media.

Ram Charan Peddi transformation
Ram Charan Peddi transformation

Published By: Kanishka Rohilla
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 16:16:48 IST

Telugu celebrity Ram Charan has once again taken the net by storm. This time, it’s not a movie release or a trailer; it’s a photograph. On July 21, he shared a powerful health club picture, announcing his “changeover” for his upcoming movie, Peddi. Wearing a sleeveless gym tee and flaunting a person bun and a full beard, the actor seemed serious and transformed. His rugged avatar has fans buzzing with pleasure throughout social media.

Director Joins The Hype

Buchi Babu Sana, the director of Peddi, couldn’t face up to sharing Ram Charan’s post on his Instagram tale. He captioned it, Changeover for @peddimovie begins natural grit. actual joy. Both the actor and the filmmaker are putting the whole lot into making this movie unique.

Bigger Than RRR?

Adding to the excitement, a vintage video recently resurfaced where Ram Charan says he’s more enthusiastic about Peddi than even Rangasthalam or RRR, one of his maximum iconic movies. For a celeb of his stature to mention that speaks volumes about the expectations driving this undertaking.

What We Realize About Peddi

Peddi is stated to be a rural sports drama full of emotion, grit, and action. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma, with tune by means of the mythical A.R. Rahman.

Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’
