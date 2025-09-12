THE BIGGEST IPO ALERT EVER: Tata IPO To Set Foot In Market In Early October, 2 Billion Dollar Opportunity

TATA IPO: Investors, get ready! Tata Capital is going to splash big!

The company will issue its eagerly awaited $2 billion (more than Rs 17,000 crore) IPO within the first half of October. Tata Capital was originally given a September 30 deadline to list its shares; however, in this case, here is the twist: an extension has been given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) based on procedural grounds. What does this mean for you? Additional time to observe this action-packed move and perhaps have an opportunity to own one of the largest IPOs in recent history. Such extensions are not unusual for large offerings and, therefore, it should not come as a surprise that the wait will only increase buzz.

Are you willing to watch the listing of Tata Capital rock the financial market? Keep your eyes open- Bigger things are on hand!

Valuation And Market Position Of TATA IPO

Tata Capital is seeking a valuation of an impressive 18 billion dollars in its future IPO, a remarkable increase over the previous 11 billion valuation that it had achieved when it filed its confidential IPO papers way back in April. This steep rise indicates the great confidence the investors and the company have in the growth prospects of Tata Capital.

Should it be successful, this IPO will be the biggest in the Indian financial sector, only second to the colossal IPO of Hyundai Motor India, estimated to be 3.3 billion dollars, which will come out in October 2024. This makes Tata Capital a major player in the market, attracting the particular attention of investors.

Everything You Need To Know About TATA IPO

IPO Details:

Fresh issue of up to 21 crore equity shares

Offer for sale (OFS) of up to 26.58 crore shares

Total shares offered: 47.58 crore

Tata Sons to divest up to 23 crore shares

International Finance Corporation (IFC) to offload up to 3.58 crore shares

Promoter Stake And Shareholding Of TATA

Tata Sons currently owns 88.6% of Tata Capital

International Finance Corporation (IFC) holds 1.8%

Proceeds from fresh issue to boost Tier-I capital

Funds will support lending growth

Tata Capital’s Global Roadshows Spark Investor Buzz

Tata Capital completed a round of energetic investor roadshows in key global financial centres, such as Hong Kong, Singapore, London, and New York, and major cities in India. These roadshows, which started in August, were not ordinary meetings; they generated a lot of buzz among the domestic and international institutional investors. The huge demand is an indication that investors are confident in the growth story of Tata Capital as well as the magnitude of its upcoming IPO. You can work it out, in case you have been following this space, Let me tell you that these roadshows are essential in laying the groundwork for a successful listing. TATA Financial Performance (Q1 FY26): Net profit: ₹1,041 crore

YoY growth: More than double from ₹472 crore (Q1 FY25)

Total income: ₹7,692 crore

Up from ₹6,557 crore in June 2024 quarter

(With Inputs From PTI)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico……