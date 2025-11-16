LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Akon ‘Harassed’ On Bengaluru Stage As Fans Tug His Pants, Sparking Outrage: ‘India Has No Respect For Artists’

A viral video from Akon’s Bengaluru concert shows fans in the VIP section pulling his pants while he performed. The incident sparked widespread outrage, raising concerns over crowd behavior, artist safety, and poor event security at concerts in India.

Akon Harassed on Bengaluru Stage as Fans Tug His Pants, Sparks Outrage Online (Pc: Instagram)
Akon Harassed on Bengaluru Stage as Fans Tug His Pants, Sparks Outrage Online (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 16, 2025 12:34:18 IST

Bengaluru witnessed a debacle of sorts at the recent performance of Senegalese-American singer Akon, who was on tour in India; a case of the singer’s interaction with his audience being interrupted by several fans asking for attention, which, however, led to the artist being called unprofessional and the need for a serious discussion on the issue of treatment of foreign artists in India.

More than one video of the incident, including one that went viral, surfaced online showing the artist being harassed over and over again while he was talking to the audience in the front area through the night held on Friday, November 14, 2025. People in the audience, seemingly in the VIP section, were videotaped trying to pull his pants down very hard while he was singing his song.

Akon, who was clearly uncomfortable with the situation and constantly having to pull his clothes up, still managed to keep his cool and very impressively continued singing. What began as an outrageous incident has escalated, as netizens worldwide have come out strong against singers who treat Indian audiences like this and have demanded nothing less than a total ban of such singers.

Outcry Over Fan Misconduct

The video, initially posted to Instagram by a user, went viral in no time and caused a debate on the internet. The netizens have not been shy and have called the behavior “harassment” and “pure bullying” in very clear terms while at the same time showing their disapproval of the impoliteness directed at a world-famous artist who had once even regarded India as his “second home” due to speaking about his love for the country.



Besides, the incident has not only made visible the wrongdoings of a few individuals but has also raised the question of event management and venue security. The area where the artist was expected to be was the premium ticket holders’ front-row position. Hence, it led to an extremely uncomfortable and maybe even embarrassing situation.

Call for Better Concert Security

The current situation demonstrates the need to establish better security standards in the country for large-scale concerts, mainly if international musicians are involved.

The state of the performer’s accessibility was not properly controlled, and this resulted in a violation of personal space which, in turn, threatened the safety and dignity of the artist. It was Akon’s calmness that he managed to finish the set, but the incident reminds us all to be careful so that the love for an artist does not amount to physical violation. 

The social media views that “India has no respect for any artist” indicate a huge disappointment and the calls for the organizers to take proper measures against such disrespectful and intrusive practices are, therefore, proper. Such measures will not only protect the artists but also the reputation of the country’s music scene.

Also Read: Rishikesh Tragedy Caught On Video: Bungee Rope Snaps Mid-Air, Man Fights For Life Saying ‘Even Worse… My Insurance Won’t Cover It’

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 12:34 PM IST
Tags: akonAkon Bengaluru incidentAkon harassment videoAkon India tour

