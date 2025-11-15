Rishikesh Tragedy Caught On Video: Bungee Rope Snaps Mid-Air, Man Fights For Life Saying ‘Even Worse… My Insurance Won’t Cover It’

Rishikesh, which is famous for its adventure tourism, went through a horrible incident that changed its reputation completely. A 24-year-old Sonu Kumar from Gurugram has been admitted to AIIMS-Rishikesh, who experienced a 180-foot plunge because of a snapped bungee cord and a fall on a tin roof.

The case of the private adventure park has brought to light a shocking lack of safety measures that have led to the local government starting an investigation and the site’s operator being embargoed from running the business.

The short time of thrilling experience for the jumper turned out to be a nightmare as he suffered from multiple injuries such as serious fractures in the chest and arm and his family had to deal with both medical and financial problems.

Avoid Adventure Sports in India. Authorities Don’t Inspect. Operators Don’t Care. Zero Safety Gear, Zero Standards. Just pure gamble with your life. One accident and they’ll blame “fate,” not their negligence. Stay away. pic.twitter.com/3ACSSEUG4z — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) November 14, 2025







Adventure Safety Lapses And Critical Injuries

The accident, which was captured by horrifying CCTV footage, puts the regulation and forced safety audits of adventure sports companies operating in the area under critical scrutiny. Rope malfunction took place at the very moment the jump was beginning as per the evidence.

Falling down after that, the person landed with great force and suffered life-threatening injury. The District Magistrate of Tehri Garhwal has demanded an investigation and audit of the safety measures at all adventure sports centres.

The quick shift from a fun and exciting activity to a dangerous condition stresses the requirement for rigid, rigidly applied safety rules, certified inspection of equipment, and high-skilled personnel taking care of emergencies to be the norm.

Health Insurance Exclusions And Financial Burden

The financial fallout that the victim’s family has to deal with is one of the factors that contribute to the torturous emotional pain. In the case of activities that are considered ‘hazardous’ or ‘adventure sports’, which in India often includes bungee jumping, health insurance policies usually have a clause retracting coverage.

This retirement of standard medical insurance may mean Sonu Kumar’s treatment, surgery, and prolonged care which amount to huge costs, are not covered under his policy.

The family will probably have to bear the total burden of hospital bills encumbering an enormous tragedy with a devastating financial crisis unless he owned a special ‘Personal Accident’ or ‘Adventure Sports’ rider, which is very uncommon for casual jumpers.

This exclusion serves as a definitive and chilling warning to all adventure lovers: be sure to double-check your specialized coverage before engaging in such activities.

Also Read: Rishikesh Ruckus: Drunk Women Turn Streets Into Chaos As Locals Cry, ‘Kya Mahaul Bana Diya Sheher Ka!’