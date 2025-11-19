‘Ask Her To Resign’ Employee Outrage Over Being Forced To Post Often On LinkedIn

A man has boldly condemned his employer on social media after he found out that the company had a policy stating that all employees had to post a minimum of three LinkedIn posts a month, and each of them had to be related to the company and tagged with the company. In addition to that, the firm compels workers to have the office banner as their LinkedIn cover image, thus commercializing their individual professional profiles and converting them into company advertisements. The policy seems to be applied very strictly, when one worker reportedly did not follow the policy, the CEO supposedly told her to leave the company.

The guy who was annoyed went to HR to discuss the policy and argued that if the rule was so strict, then it should have been made clear at the time of recruitment. He said that it was very unpleasant to be in a company which treated LinkedIn an area for real employee networking like a part of their internal marketing. His view was that the firm was taking advantage of people’s social media to spread the firm’s image, which many consider as intrusive and unethical.

Line From His Post Goes ‘I called out my HR today and said, if this is such a non-negotiable rule, you should mention it clearly in the job description. Because when another person who joined with me had refused to do it, and the CEO apparently said “ask her to resign.” Like… what even??’

The narrative, posted on Reddit’s r/IndianWorkplace, resonated widely on social media. People expressed their compassion and shared their advice. Someone proposed that the user could create a new ‘burner’ LinkedIn account connected to their work email just to cover that requirement without affecting the original profile. The rest made jokes about utilizing those required posts to showcase one’s development or side projects, etc. The debate has been extended in a way that it has gotten people questioning where the line is to be drawn between advocating for employees and exploiting them, and to what extent do consent, employer over control and personal autonomy at work become issues.

