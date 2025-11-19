LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > ‘Ask Her To Resign’ Employee Outrage Over Being Forced To Post Often On LinkedIn

‘Ask Her To Resign’ Employee Outrage Over Being Forced To Post Often On LinkedIn

Someone proposed that the user could create a new 'burner' LinkedIn account connected to their work email just to cover that requirement without affecting the original profile.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 19, 2025 03:48:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Ask Her To Resign’ Employee Outrage Over Being Forced To Post Often On LinkedIn

A man has boldly condemned his employer on social media after he found out that the company had a policy stating that all employees had to post a minimum of three LinkedIn posts a month, and each of them had to be related to the company and tagged with the company. In addition to that, the firm compels workers to have the office banner as their LinkedIn cover image, thus commercializing their individual professional profiles and converting them into company advertisements. The policy seems to be applied very strictly, when one worker reportedly did not follow the policy, the CEO supposedly told her to leave the company.

The guy who was annoyed went to HR to discuss the policy and argued that if the rule was so strict, then it should have been made clear at the time of recruitment. He said that it was very unpleasant to be in a company which treated LinkedIn an area for real employee networking like a part of their internal marketing. His view was that the firm was taking advantage of people’s social media to spread the firm’s image, which many consider as intrusive and unethical.

Line From His Post Goes ‘I called out my HR today and said, if this is such a non-negotiable rule, you should mention it clearly in the job description. Because when another person who joined with me had refused to do it, and the CEO apparently said “ask her to resign.” Like… what even??’

The narrative, posted on Reddit’s r/IndianWorkplace, resonated widely on social media. People expressed their compassion and shared their advice. Someone proposed that the user could create a new ‘burner’ LinkedIn account connected to their work email just to cover that requirement without affecting the original profile. The rest made jokes about utilizing those required posts to showcase one’s development or side projects, etc. The debate has been extended in a way that it has gotten people questioning where the line is to be drawn between advocating for employees and exploiting them, and to what extent do consent, employer over control and personal autonomy at work become issues.

Also Read: UP Husband Catches Wife Cheating, Instantly Marries Her To Lover And Walks Away Calmly, Leaves Everyone Shocked

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 3:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: india news virallatest viral newsviral newsviral news indiaviral news latest

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu Man Claims Rapido Driver Sent Obscene Clips To Relative, Says ‘Not The First Time This Happened’

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Army Man Kills 17-Year-Old Girlfriend Over Marriage Dispute, Buries Her Deep, But Leaves This Evidence

‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video

Gurugram Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls To Death From 22nd Floor Balcony After Digital Lock Traps Him Inside

Who Is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Waves Indian Flag At Nepal Concert, Says ‘Will Do It Again’ After Facing Heat

LATEST NEWS

Epstein Files Vote Passes As Trump Abruptly Switches Position

Its Tally Doubled, JDU Sway Set To Increase In Nitish Kumar’s Govt, LJP-RV May Have To Suffice With 3 Ministerial Berths

India vs South Africa T20I 2025: Tickets Sale Dates Announced, Check Where And How To Buy Tickets

What Real Life Mission Inspired Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar? The Mystery Explained

Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal

What Is Cloudflare? Understanding The Tech Behind Internet Wide Disruptions

Did Aditya Dhar Just Take A ‘Subtle’ Swipe At Deepika Padukone During Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event? Social Media Thinks It Is…

Google Levels Up AI Game With Gemini 3 Amid OpenAI Tensions

Bangladesh Defeats India 1-0 In AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Match

Delhi Red Fort Blast Big Update: ED Arrests Al-Falah University Founder In Money Laundering Case

‘Ask Her To Resign’ Employee Outrage Over Being Forced To Post Often On LinkedIn

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Ask Her To Resign’ Employee Outrage Over Being Forced To Post Often On LinkedIn

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Ask Her To Resign’ Employee Outrage Over Being Forced To Post Often On LinkedIn
‘Ask Her To Resign’ Employee Outrage Over Being Forced To Post Often On LinkedIn
‘Ask Her To Resign’ Employee Outrage Over Being Forced To Post Often On LinkedIn
‘Ask Her To Resign’ Employee Outrage Over Being Forced To Post Often On LinkedIn

QUICK LINKS