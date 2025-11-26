‘Baccha Khilona Nahi h’ ! Woman Shoots Reel Holding Infant On Her Head, Netizens React

In today’s social media era, many users try extreme methods to gain views, likes, and followers. A recent viral video showed a woman attempting a dangerous stunt while dancing. She placed her infant child on her head while performing a dance to the song Rab Kare by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

The baby, appearing less than a year old, dangled from the woman’s head as she moved her hands and legs. Social media users quickly reacted, criticizing her for endangering the child and calling the act reckless and irresponsible.

In the video, the baby’s body tilted dangerously while the woman moved to the rhythm. The child’s head leaned to one side, and the legs swayed in the opposite direction. Even though the mother tried to stay still and balance the baby, the stunt remained highly unsafe.

One wrong step could have caused severe injury or permanent damage to the infant. Viewers expressed shock and anger online, warning that the child’s life and health were at risk. Experts and netizens highlighted that such behavior qualifies as child endangerment and should not be tolerated.

Reel banane ke chakkar mein kuch “maa” log ye bhi bhool jaati hain ki, bachcha khilona nahi hota. Is jahil aurat ko lagta hai ki views ke liye apne बच्चे को सिर पर रखकर नाचना कोई talent है? Aisi stupidity se बच्चा गिर भी सकता है और उसकी रीढ़ तक खराब हो सकती है —

लेकिन madam ko… pic.twitter.com/fVVauYdbu3 — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) November 25, 2025

Social Media Reacts With Outrage

People reacted angrily on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) after the video circulated. Users criticized the mother for prioritizing views over her child’s safety. Comments called the stunt “child abuse” and demanded authorities take action. One user wrote that the child’s spine could suffer permanent damage, while another suggested the woman might have mental health issues affecting her judgment.

Many urged viewers to report the video and protect the infant. The outrage highlighted the growing concern over extreme online content that places children in dangerous situations for the sake of virality.

Child safety specialists emphasize that stunts involving infants or toddlers carry severe risks. Even minor falls can lead to head injuries, fractures, or spinal damage. Pediatricians warn that placing a baby on the head while moving is exceptionally hazardous. Authorities and experts advise parents to avoid creating social media content that endangers children.

Online platforms are also under pressure to monitor content involving minors and remove dangerous videos. The incident serves as a reminder that viral fame should never come at the cost of a child’s health or safety.

Public Appeals for Action

Following the viral reel, viewers urged law enforcement to investigate the woman’s actions. Many netizens called for legal action to ensure the child’s protection.

Social media users also reminded parents and influencers that children are not props for online attention. The backlash reflects the wider societal concern over the unsafe use of infants in viral content. Authorities have yet to respond publicly, but the video sparked debates on responsible parenting and online ethics.

