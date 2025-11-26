LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > ‘Baccha Khilona Nahi h’ ! Woman Shoots Reel Holding Infant On Her Head, Netizens React

‘Baccha Khilona Nahi h’ ! Woman Shoots Reel Holding Infant On Her Head, Netizens React

A woman faced massive backlash after dancing to a Salman Khan song while dangerously balancing her infant on her head. Social media users criticized the act as reckless, warning of serious risks to the child’s safety.

Woman Reel Making Video | Pic Credit: X
Woman Reel Making Video | Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 26, 2025 12:23:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Baccha Khilona Nahi h’ ! Woman Shoots Reel Holding Infant On Her Head, Netizens React

In today’s social media era, many users try extreme methods to gain views, likes, and followers. A recent viral video showed a woman attempting a dangerous stunt while dancing. She placed her infant child on her head while performing a dance to the song Rab Kare by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

The baby, appearing less than a year old, dangled from the woman’s head as she moved her hands and legs. Social media users quickly reacted, criticizing her for endangering the child and calling the act reckless and irresponsible.

In the video, the baby’s body tilted dangerously while the woman moved to the rhythm. The child’s head leaned to one side, and the legs swayed in the opposite direction. Even though the mother tried to stay still and balance the baby, the stunt remained highly unsafe.

One wrong step could have caused severe injury or permanent damage to the infant. Viewers expressed shock and anger online, warning that the child’s life and health were at risk. Experts and netizens highlighted that such behavior qualifies as child endangerment and should not be tolerated.

Social Media Reacts With Outrage

People reacted angrily on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) after the video circulated. Users criticized the mother for prioritizing views over her child’s safety. Comments called the stunt “child abuse” and demanded authorities take action. One user wrote that the child’s spine could suffer permanent damage, while another suggested the woman might have mental health issues affecting her judgment.

Many urged viewers to report the video and protect the infant. The outrage highlighted the growing concern over extreme online content that places children in dangerous situations for the sake of virality.

Child safety specialists emphasize that stunts involving infants or toddlers carry severe risks. Even minor falls can lead to head injuries, fractures, or spinal damage. Pediatricians warn that placing a baby on the head while moving is exceptionally hazardous. Authorities and experts advise parents to avoid creating social media content that endangers children.

Online platforms are also under pressure to monitor content involving minors and remove dangerous videos. The incident serves as a reminder that viral fame should never come at the cost of a child’s health or safety.

Public Appeals for Action

Following the viral reel, viewers urged law enforcement to investigate the woman’s actions. Many netizens called for legal action to ensure the child’s protection.

 Social media users also reminded parents and influencers that children are not props for online attention. The backlash reflects the wider societal concern over the unsafe use of infants in viral content. Authorities have yet to respond publicly, but the video sparked debates on responsible parenting and online ethics.

Must Read: Meet Tukaram Omble: Unarmed ASI Who Faced Gunshots To Capture Kasab Alive In The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 12:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Reelsviral video

RELATED News

‘Iske Karname 1 Din Sabke Saamne Aayenge’ Viral X Prediction Resurfaces Amid Smriti Mandhana–Palash Mucchal Cheating Row

Full Timeline Explained: From World Cup Win And Dreamy Marriage Proposal To Smriti Mandhana Postponing Her Wedding Amid Palash Mucchal’s Cheating Allegations And Father’s Hospitalisation

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani Attended Lavish Wedding Of This Couple At Jio World Centre, Groom’s Father Is Close Aide Of…

SHOCKING: Jaipur Vloggers Killed LIVE On Camera After High-Speed Overtake Ends In Crash, Dumper Runs Them Over

India Vs SA Day 4: Marco Jansen Gets Yashasvi Jaiswal Again, Young Opener Disappointed After He Gets Dismissed For 13 in 20 balls, Fans Say, ‘Bro Is Traumatized’

LATEST NEWS

7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: When It Happened, Names Of Terrorists, How Many Were Killed, Targeted Locations — All You Need To Know

Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

Who Is President Jair Bolsonaro, And Why Was He Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison

Realme P4X India Launch: Price, Specs, Performance & Everything You Should Know

HDFC AMC Share Price Halved? 1:1 Bonus Issue Explained and What It Means for Investors

Google Meet Down: What Caused The Disruption?

Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Farhana Bhat Is ‘My Winner’, Says Kunicka Sadanand As Salman Khan’s ‘Fasad Ki Jad’ Label Stirs More Gossip In The Show

South African Coach Shukri Conrad’s India Must ‘Grovel’ Remark: Why Is The Term Regarded Racist? Explained

Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

‘Baccha Khilona Nahi h’ ! Woman Shoots Reel Holding Infant On Her Head, Netizens React

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Baccha Khilona Nahi h’ ! Woman Shoots Reel Holding Infant On Her Head, Netizens React

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Baccha Khilona Nahi h’ ! Woman Shoots Reel Holding Infant On Her Head, Netizens React
‘Baccha Khilona Nahi h’ ! Woman Shoots Reel Holding Infant On Her Head, Netizens React
‘Baccha Khilona Nahi h’ ! Woman Shoots Reel Holding Infant On Her Head, Netizens React
‘Baccha Khilona Nahi h’ ! Woman Shoots Reel Holding Infant On Her Head, Netizens React

QUICK LINKS