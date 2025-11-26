Meet Tukaram Omble: Unarmed ASI Who Faced Gunshots To Capture Kasab Alive In The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

India remembers ASI Tukaram Gopal Omble, the Mumbai Police officer whose bravery during the 26/11 terror attacks became legendary. Born in 1954 in Maharashtra, Omble served in the Indian Army’s Signal Corps before joining the Mumbai Police in 1991.

He rose to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector and earned a reputation for discipline and dedication. Omble worked at D B Marg Police Station and became known for his calm yet decisive approach. On the night of November 26, 2008, his courage and quick thinking would help capture a key terrorist alive, altering the course of the investigation forever.

One of the many heroes of 26/11 and of the greatest son of our soil- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. What he did is beyond words- the courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated at that time- no words, no awards can do justice. Garv hai bahut aise mahaan insaan par 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/J2NG7SxOjb — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 26, 2018

Intercepting the Terrorists at Girgaum Chowpatty

On the night of the attacks, Omble and his team set up a roadblock at Girgaum Chowpatty after alerts from the police control room. Two heavily armed men were reportedly firing at commuters near CST. The terrorists arrived in a hijacked Skoda shortly after 10 PM.

Abu Ismail Khan, the driver, tried to escape but was shot dead during the exchange. The second terrorist, Ajmal Kasab, pretended to be injured. Omble and his team confronted the vehicle despite its high-beam lights and windshield wipers obstructing visibility. His quick actions set the stage for the capture of Kasab, a breakthrough moment in the investigation.

ASI Omble, armed only with a lathi, moved to check the seemingly injured Kasab. As he opened the car door, Kasab suddenly fired at close range. Omble lunged forward, grabbed Kasab’s rifle, and refused to let go, taking multiple bullets to the chest. His fearless act prevented Kasab from shooting other officers and gave the team a critical opportunity to overpower the terrorist.

Omble’s selfless courage allowed the authorities to capture Kasab alive. The surviving terrorist later provided India with crucial intelligence about the planning, training, and handlers behind the 26/11 attacks, revealing the full extent of the conspiracy.

A Sacrifice That Revealed the Truth

ASI Omble succumbed to his injuries at the scene, but his bravery ensured India obtained the only living witness to the terror plot. His actions saved countless lives and provided investigators with vital evidence about the attack network. Omble’s sacrifice highlighted the importance of courage and quick decision-making during life-threatening situations. Police officers who witnessed the event recalled his determination and calm under fire.

The intelligence gained from Kasab’s capture helped India and global agencies understand the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror network, prevent future attacks, and bring the masterminds to justice. Omble’s sacrifice remains a guiding example for law enforcement.

In recognition of his supreme bravery, the Government of India posthumously awarded ASI Tukaram Omble the Ashoka Chakra on January 26, 2009. President Pratibha Patil presented the honour to Omble’s widow during the Republic Day ceremony. The award recognised his selfless service and exceptional courage during one of India’s deadliest terror attacks.

17 Years Since The Mumbai Attack

Seventeen years later, Tukaram Omble’s name continues to inspire police officers and citizens alike. His act of bravery at Girgaum Chowpatty allowed the Mumbai Police to capture Ajmal Kasab alive, providing the most significant breakthrough in the 26/11 investigation. Omble’s legacy continues as a symbol of courage and duty.

Tukaram Omble’s bravery remains one of the most extraordinary acts in Indian policing history. Armed only with a lathi, he confronted a heavily armed terrorist to protect his colleagues and the nation. His selfless actions gave India the chance to uncover the entire 26/11 terror network.

Every year, on the anniversary of the attacks, India remembers Omble’s courage and sacrifice. His life stands as a testament to the power of duty, bravery, and unwavering commitment. Mumbai and the nation continue to honour ASI Tukaram Omble for risking everything to save countless lives during one of the darkest nights in Indian history.

