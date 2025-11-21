After a private intimate video allegedly showing Bengali influencer Sofik SK and his girlfriend went viral online, he suddenly found himself at the center of a scandal and issued a public apology. Sofik stated that the video was over a year old and asserted that it was leaked by a close friend who had access to his phone. He made the emotional video apology while asking his followers to stop sharing the content because he felt that the continuous circulation was harmful not only to his personal life but also to his mental well being. He also gave voice notes, labeling the leak as a result of betrayal and blackmail, rather than a mere mistake.

Bengali Influencer Sofik SK Issues Apology Amid Viral Video Scandal

Later on, Sofik’s girlfriend spoke up and confessed in her Instagram video that the recording was hers, however, she insisted that it was for private use and it was never meant for the public. She said that someone close to them had done it maliciously and she had already reported the betrayal to the cyber cell. At the same time, there is no agreement on the question of whether the viral video is real or manipulated some internet users assert it is authentic while others think it was created through AI or deepfake technology.

Viral Videos

The scandal has once again brought to the fore some of Sofik’s most famous reels, especially those where he is seen with the woman he is supposedly dating. One of the clips that raised the most eyebrows shows the couple kissing and is titled ‘My Girlfriend’. The video has accrued over 300,000 views on Instagram alone. Another reel that has sparked discussions features Sofik dancing with a girl and the song ‘Haseena ho pasina … nagin wala dance’ playing in the background, and many people associated this with the MMS controversy. The fans seem to have split opinions some are supporting him while others heap the blame for the whole thing on him saying he is irresponsible and all of this brings out the negative aspects of digital relationships, as well as the great speed at which private affairs can be made public through social media.

