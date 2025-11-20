Who Is Sofik SK? Bengali Influencer’s Alleged Intimate Video Goes Viral; Sparks Deepfake Debate

Sofik SK MMS Viral Video: Bengali digital creator Sofik SK has suddenly become one of the most discussed names on social media after an alleged intimate video featuring him went viral this week. The clip, circulating widely across platforms, triggered massive trolling, questions over its authenticity, and a fresh debate on the rising misuse of deepfake technology.

Sofik SK: Who Is He?

Sofik SK is a popular Bengali content creator known for his performances on Palli Gram TV, where he features in comedy sketches, folk theatre inspired videos, and emotional Bengali drama stories. His natural acting style and humour have earned him a strong fan base.

Sofik’s reels such as “Sofiker Chalaki” are particularly popular, and his Instagram following has grown rapidly crossing 300,000 followers.

Viral MMS Controversy

Trouble began after a purported 16-minute private video surfaced online, with users claiming the man seen in it is Sofik. The clip spread rapidly, leading to widespread speculation, memes, and harsh trolling.

Soon after, the influencer appeared in a video statement, apologising to fans and asserting that the leaked content was over a year old. He claimed he is a “changed man” today and focuses only on work.

Sofik also alleged that a close friend accessed the video from his and his girlfriend’s phones both of which were handed over during a shoot and later blackmailed him. According to his statement, the friend eventually leaked the private clip after he cut ties with him. Sofik shared voice notes and a short video as “proof” of the betrayal.

Deepfake or Real? Social Media Divided

The viral clip has sparked a significant deepfake debate, with many online users insisting the footage is manipulated or AI-generated. Others claim it appears authentic. No independent verification has been made so far.

The controversy gained momentum since several Indian influencers and YouTubers have recently faced similar situations involving AI-generated intimate content, making users question whether Sofik may also be a target of such digital manipulation.

Sofik’s alleged girlfriend, Doostu Sonali, has also been dragged into the controversy, though none of the claims involving her have been confirmed.

What Lies Ahead

While Sofik urged people to stop circulating the video and expressed regret over recording it in the first place, it remains unclear whether he will pursue legal action or attempt to have the clip removed from social media.

For now, the viral leak has not only thrust him into unwanted spotlight but also reignited conversations around privacy, cybercrimes, trust breaches, and deepfake technology, especially in the Indian influencer ecosystem.

