Home > Viral News > Caught On Video: Man Gropes, Tries To Kiss Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum In Broad Daylight Before Security Intervenes, THIS Is How She Reacted

A shocking video shows Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum being groped and seemingly kissed by a man during a public event in Mexico City. The viral incident has sparked outrage and concerns over her security, especially as protests grow against violence in Michoacán.

Man attempts to kiss and grope Mexico President Sheinbaum (PHOTO: X)
Man attempts to kiss and grope Mexico President Sheinbaum (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 5, 2025 21:45:48 IST

The ugly incident which occurred on Tuesday at a public function in the historic downtown of the capital city has been filmed and uploaded online, with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum being groped and even seemingly kissed by a man in front of the public, an incident that has since gone viral and caused serious security concerns on her part.

The video, which is now even going viral on social media, depicts the first female President in the nation keeping her cool whilst the man, who has a drunken look, comes behind her, touches her, and attempts to kiss her as she greets the citizens on the street.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Groped in Public

Several seconds elapsed without the intervention of any security personnel, and the man almost got too close before the authorities could move in to drag the man.

Sheinbaum, who was too tense, yet, evidently, controlled, pushed his hands aside. “There is nothing to worry about,” she was heard murmuring.

The video has sparked citizen anger and concerns about presidential security, particularly as Sheinbaum is notorious at making her free appearances among the citizens on the streets, which is a political approach akin to her own mentor and predecessor Andrs Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The video immediately attracted criticism on the Internet, and numerous people wondered how the attacker could get that close to the head of state.

Wonderful how he had got so near, where had her bodyguards been? asked one user. Another one added, women can be president and they can still be assaulted on TV.

Some were referring to it as a colossal failure in security and criticizing the fact that nobody can see any physical security of the President. Why not taser and drag him off, one of the indignant users wrote, and another one wrote, Shows you how little security she has. I have always believed that, some time or another.

The office of the President is yet to give an official statement regarding the incident.

Security Concerns Mount

The episode was taking place on the same day; Sheinbaum has announced a new security plan to deal with the violence-ridden state of Michoacn, which was still shaken by the assassination of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo, the seventh assassinated mayor in three years.

The local strongman was also reputed to be a ruthless figure in his war against drug cartels and organised crime, his assassination fueling the outrage of ordinary Mexicans at the soaring levels of violence in the country.

Demonstrations have also broken out in Morelia, Uruapan and Apatzingan with the citizens demanding action to be taken against organised crime that is more stringent.

In the atmosphere, the disconcerting experience of Tuesday has made the safety of Sheinbaum herself the sharp point of focus, and the lack of protection that her crowd-facing, open political approach brings her.

ALSO READ: France Horror: Muslim Man Screams ‘Allahu Akhbar,’ Ploughs His Car Into Pedestrians Injuring Several In Oléron

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 9:45 PM IST
