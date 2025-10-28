Cyclone Montha: Internet Flooded With Spine-Chilling Videos, Watch Here

After hours of worsening weather, Cyclone Montha made landfall on Tuesday evening, October 28, along the coast of Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone, which intensified over the Bay of Bengal, has triggered warnings of strong winds, high tidal waves, and possible flooding in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Both states have been placed on high alert, with the IMD urging residents to stay indoors and avoid venturing near the sea.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly assured full support from the Central Government to help the states manage the situation and carry out relief operations if needed.

As the storm rages on, social media platforms are filled with terrifying visuals showing the cyclone’s devastating impact. Videos from coastal regions reveal scenes of towering waves, damaged homes, uprooted trees, and people struggling to battle the intense winds and rain.

Cyclone Montha… Motha mogisthundi pic.twitter.com/yoWP0hkq0E — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 28, 2025

#WATCH | Ganjam, Odisha | Rough sea erodes shoreline and causes damage to properties located near the shore in the Podampeta village, due to the impact of Cyclone Montha. pic.twitter.com/K3LDp7HH6N — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

One viral post from Khordha, Odisha, showed a turbulent Chilika Lake, where the water levels rose dramatically due to the storm’s impact. Another video from Podampeta village in Ganjam district showed rough seas eroding the shoreline and damaging several properties near the coast.

The IMD and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) have predicted waves as high as 4.7 metres along the Andhra coastline from Nellore to Srikakulam through late Monday night, warning fishermen and residents to stay away from the beaches.

