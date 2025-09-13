Dance, Funny Moves, Laughs In Streets: Nepal Protestors Spark Netizen Jokes During Unrest

Kathmandu is witnessing one of its most critical weeks in recent history as violent protests after the government-imposed social media ban resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. But amidst the dark background more than 50 deaths reported and thousands of prisoners breaking out of jails across the nation what has been getting the internet’s attention are surprising images of protestors smiling, dancing, and bringing some humour into their protests.

Clips and photos going viral on social media depict young protestors dancing, laughing, and even posing in the midst of demonstrations. Such a strange mix of happiness and protest has left worldwide netizens giggling and intrigued.

“Now I see why Nepal is at 92nd in the Happiness Index!!” joked one user on X. Another added: “Happiness index 92? It seems a lot of drama is happening in Nepal!”

Now I understand why Nepal ranks 92nd in the Happiness Index !! pic.twitter.com/arhmDVEH2q — Dr Poornima 🇮🇳 (@PoornimaNimo) September 12, 2025

Others could not help but combine sarcasm with disbelief. “Smooth transition from rebelling against corruption to burning your own nation and its economy,” went a viral message. Another said, “If the nation goes up in flames, so be it, but he cannot stop making reels.

Even some netizens went so far as to propose that Nepal should get the number one position in world happiness rankings. “They must be ranked 1st … see the happiness after burning their parliament and supreme court. Can’t be more happier people in the world who can dance after burning their own home,” stated one user.

The irony was not lost on many since images of mayhem in conjunction with jubilation presented a strange contrast to viewers across the globe. “I think that’s them happy time,” another commenter quipped, summarizing the befuddlement of all.

Even as Nepal stumbles from political turmoil, the web has discovered its own show in the beaming protestors and brought forth argument over how humour, determination or quite possibly absurdity is perpetuated even in times of crisis.

