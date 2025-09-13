Dance, Funny Moves, Laughs In Streets: Nepal Protestors Spark Netizen Jokes During Unrest
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Dance, Funny Moves, Laughs In Streets: Nepal Protestors Spark Netizen Jokes During Unrest

Dance, Funny Moves, Laughs In Streets: Nepal Protestors Spark Netizen Jokes During Unrest

Amid violent protests in Nepal that led to PM KP Sharma Oli’s resignation, visuals of smiling, dancing protestors have gone viral. Netizens reacted with humour, joking about Nepal’s Happiness Index and mocking the surreal mix of chaos and festivity.

Nepal protestors spark viral reactions as they laugh, dance, and have fun amid unrest (Photo: X/@PoornimaNimo)
Nepal protestors spark viral reactions as they laugh, dance, and have fun amid unrest (Photo: X/@PoornimaNimo)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 13, 2025 14:12:38 IST

Kathmandu is witnessing one of its most critical weeks in recent history as violent protests after the government-imposed social media ban resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. But amidst the dark background more than 50 deaths reported and thousands of prisoners breaking out of jails across the nation what has been getting the internet’s attention are surprising images of protestors smiling, dancing, and bringing some humour into their protests.

Clips and photos going viral on social media depict young protestors dancing, laughing, and even posing in the midst of demonstrations. Such a strange mix of happiness and protest has left worldwide netizens giggling and intrigued.

“Now I see why Nepal is at 92nd in the Happiness Index!!” joked one user on X. Another added: “Happiness index 92? It seems a lot of drama is happening in Nepal!”

Others could not help but combine sarcasm with disbelief. “Smooth transition from rebelling against corruption to burning your own nation and its economy,” went a viral message. Another said, “If the nation goes up in flames, so be it, but he cannot stop making reels.

Even some netizens went so far as to propose that Nepal should get the number one position in world happiness rankings. “They must be ranked 1st … see the happiness after burning their parliament and supreme court. Can’t be more happier people in the world who can dance after burning their own home,” stated one user.

The irony was not lost on many since images of mayhem in conjunction with jubilation presented a strange contrast to viewers across the globe. “I think that’s them happy time,” another commenter quipped, summarizing the befuddlement of all.

Even as Nepal stumbles from political turmoil, the web has discovered its own show in the beaming protestors and brought forth argument over how humour, determination or quite possibly absurdity is perpetuated even in times of crisis.

ALSO READ: Nepal Protest Updates: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 31, talks on to establish interim govt

Tags: kp sharma oliNepal ProtestNepal Protestors

RELATED News

Meet Man, An Indian, Who Owns 22 Luxury Flats In Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Once Worked As Mechanic, His Name Is…
Nepal begins return to normalcy as nationwide curfew lifted after days of unrest
Meet World’s Richest Woman Ever, Was Wealthier Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Jeff Bezos, Her Net Worth Was…
Taiwan detects 27 PLA aircraft sorties, 26 cross median line into ADIZ, Western Pacific
Good News For Indians: Finland, World’s Happiest Country, Now Offers Permanent Residency, Here’s How You Can Apply

LATEST NEWS

‘Mai Aapke Saath Hu’: PM Modi Addresses Manipur, Calls Manipur Land Of Hope, ‘But Violence Gripped It All’
BITS Pilani Rolls Out Initiatives for Stray Dog Management across Campuses
"Mentally, the fact that we are defending champions is a really good thing": Sri Lanka captain ahead of Bangladesh game
Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax
Empire vs Kingdom: Key Differences, Examples, and Historical Significance Explained
Dance, Funny Moves, Laughs In Streets: Nepal Protestors Spark Netizen Jokes During Unrest
IB ACIO Admit Card OUT: How to Download Hall Ticket through Direct Link
How Successful People Spend Their First 30 Minutes Every Morning
PM's Manipur visit a "half-hearted effort" lacking empathy, compassion: Congress leader KC Venugopal
SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu After Technical Issues, New Dates Announced
Dance, Funny Moves, Laughs In Streets: Nepal Protestors Spark Netizen Jokes During Unrest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dance, Funny Moves, Laughs In Streets: Nepal Protestors Spark Netizen Jokes During Unrest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dance, Funny Moves, Laughs In Streets: Nepal Protestors Spark Netizen Jokes During Unrest
Dance, Funny Moves, Laughs In Streets: Nepal Protestors Spark Netizen Jokes During Unrest
Dance, Funny Moves, Laughs In Streets: Nepal Protestors Spark Netizen Jokes During Unrest
Dance, Funny Moves, Laughs In Streets: Nepal Protestors Spark Netizen Jokes During Unrest

QUICK LINKS