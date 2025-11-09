LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Fan Asks MS Dhoni For Autograph On His Hand, What Happened Next Went Viral, Watch

Fan Asks MS Dhoni For Autograph On His Hand, What Happened Next Went Viral, Watch

A recent video of Dhoni has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, a fan approached Dhoni, requesting his autograph, first on his red motorcycle, and then on his hand.

MS Dhoni’s Heartwarming Gesture in Viral Video Wins Fans’ Hearts Online (Instagram/@vezzznar)
MS Dhoni’s Heartwarming Gesture in Viral Video Wins Fans’ Hearts Online (Instagram/@vezzznar)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 9, 2025 16:08:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fan Asks MS Dhoni For Autograph On His Hand, What Happened Next Went Viral, Watch

MS Dhoni may not play international cricket anymore, but his popularity remains unmatched. A recent video of Dhoni has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, a fan approached Dhoni, requesting his autograph, first on his red motorcycle, and then on his hand. Dhoni, known for his down-to-earth nature, happily obliged. When the fan told Dhoni he could sign “in any direction,” the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper gently insisted, “Nahi tum batao kaise chahiye (No, you tell me how you want it).” His thoughtful response quickly became a talking point among fans, with many praising his humility.

The video, posted on Instagram, crossed over two lakh likes within 24 hours.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mayank Sharma (@vezzznar)

Meanwhile, in a major update for cricket fans, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni is likely to play in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 44-year-old legend has been synonymous with the Chennai franchise since the league’s inception in 2008.

“Dhoni is likely to play, that is the current status. We have a feeling that he will be part of the upcoming IPL,” Viswanathan told IANS on Friday.

In the 2025 IPL season, Dhoni returned as captain midway through the tournament after Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had been named skipper, was ruled out due to an elbow injury. However, it turned out to be a tough season for CSK, who finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 matches.

If Dhoni indeed returns for IPL 2026, it will mark his 17th season with CSK and 19th overall in the competition.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni To Retire Before IPL 2026? CSK CEO Shares Big Update, Says…

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 4:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ms dhoniviral video

RELATED News

‘Dimaag Ghuma Hua Hai’: Haryana DGP Sparks Debate After Linking Thar SUVs And Bullet Bikes To Notorious Mindset, Calls All Of Them ‘Badmaash’

Gurugram Shocker: Class 11 Students Shoot Classmate Using Father’s Licensed Pistol Inside Luxury Housing Society

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman, Lesbian Partner Arrested For Six-Month-Old Baby’s Death, Dark Secret Behind The Tragedy Revealed

West Bengal Shock: Grandfather Arrested For Raping 4-Year-Old Granddaughter

Sexual Fantasy At Peak! ‘Sex In Moving Car’ At 90 MPH On Highway, Couple Detained: Germany

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka Horrific Case: 21-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister After Forced Physical Intimacy, Promised To Marry Her, Gets Arrested

Fan Asks MS Dhoni For Autograph On His Hand, What Happened Next Went Viral, Watch

What Is Viral Bird Theory? The Viral Dating Experiment That Claims To Measure Emotional Compatibility

After Zohran Mamdani, How Does THIS Another Indian-Origin Democrat Plans To Win In San Francisco, Tweets Targeting Trump Go Viral

Assam Shocker: Three Young Engineering Students Mysteriously Drown In Dima Hasao Waterfall, Vacation Turns Into Tragedy

RSS Chief Responds to Priyank Kharge: “Even Hindu Dharma Isn’t Registered”

Scrap Sale Beats Space Mission: Modi Govt’s October Drive Generates ₹800 Crore, More Than Chandrayaan-3 Cost

What Is Digital Gold And Why Is SEBI Advising Us Not To Invest In This Shiny Trap? Here’s All You Need To Know!

[OUT] | Kerala Lottery Sambad  Samrudhi SM 28 Result Today (9-11-2025) LIVE: SM 28 Sunday 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket NO {MV 206740} SANJAY LOTTERY AGENCY, THRISSUR | Check Complete Winners List

Who Is the Owner of Nykaa? Meet Falguni Nayar, the Woman Behind India’s Beauty Empire

Fan Asks MS Dhoni For Autograph On His Hand, What Happened Next Went Viral, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fan Asks MS Dhoni For Autograph On His Hand, What Happened Next Went Viral, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fan Asks MS Dhoni For Autograph On His Hand, What Happened Next Went Viral, Watch
Fan Asks MS Dhoni For Autograph On His Hand, What Happened Next Went Viral, Watch
Fan Asks MS Dhoni For Autograph On His Hand, What Happened Next Went Viral, Watch
Fan Asks MS Dhoni For Autograph On His Hand, What Happened Next Went Viral, Watch

QUICK LINKS