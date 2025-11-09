Fan Asks MS Dhoni For Autograph On His Hand, What Happened Next Went Viral, Watch

MS Dhoni may not play international cricket anymore, but his popularity remains unmatched. A recent video of Dhoni has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, a fan approached Dhoni, requesting his autograph, first on his red motorcycle, and then on his hand. Dhoni, known for his down-to-earth nature, happily obliged. When the fan told Dhoni he could sign “in any direction,” the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper gently insisted, “Nahi tum batao kaise chahiye (No, you tell me how you want it).” His thoughtful response quickly became a talking point among fans, with many praising his humility.

The video, posted on Instagram, crossed over two lakh likes within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in a major update for cricket fans, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni is likely to play in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 44-year-old legend has been synonymous with the Chennai franchise since the league’s inception in 2008.

“Dhoni is likely to play, that is the current status. We have a feeling that he will be part of the upcoming IPL,” Viswanathan told IANS on Friday.

In the 2025 IPL season, Dhoni returned as captain midway through the tournament after Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had been named skipper, was ruled out due to an elbow injury. However, it turned out to be a tough season for CSK, who finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 matches.

If Dhoni indeed returns for IPL 2026, it will mark his 17th season with CSK and 19th overall in the competition.

