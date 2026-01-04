Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded, Massive Queues! How Radio Frequency Disruption Led To Chaos At Greece Airports

On Sunday, January 4, 2026, the Greek state TV and the aviation authority of the country reported that air traffic had been grounded in the airports of Greece due to a radio frequency upset.

Flights in Greece were cancelled, and the airspace was cleared.

Flights Cancelled Across Greece

The officials indicated that the reason behind the disruption was under investigation. According to a Reuters report, Greece civil aviation authority reported that some overflights over the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) were still taking place though there were restrictions imposed on operations at the airports in the name of safety.

Data on flight-tracking was used to indicate that there was significant emptiness in the Greek airspace. State-run television ERT announced that flights in and out of airports in Greece had been cancelled since 9:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), showing images of the departure terminal of Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport full of stranded passengers.

Chaos at Greek Airports as Radio Frequency Upset Grounds Flights

It was also reported that some of the flights were being redirected to other neighbouring countries.

A spokesperson of the Airports Authority in Israel stated that the Greek airspace would be closed until 4:00 p.m. local time and advised passengers that they should expect a delay in both arrivals and departures.

Security Check-In Stamped 9 AM and Out! NO takeoffs are possible nationwide due to radio frequency failure that occurred in Greek airspace since the beginning of January 4, 2026.

Athens International Airport security check-in services and departures were also suspended as of about 9 AM, Greek City Times wrote on X.

Long queues, passengers stranded. Landings at the airport by hand were feasible, but numerous diversions/delays. All Greek airports impacted FIR Athens in effect.

Civil Aviation Authority hurried mend, though not ETA. Airlines sending notices- huge delays/ cancellations today, it added.

