Home > Viral News > Has Asim Munir Shifted His Base To A Bunker Amid Constant Fear? Pakistan Army Chief Trolled For Wearing Bulletproof Gear And Sitting Behind Bulletproof Glass

Has Asim Munir Shifted His Base To A Bunker Amid Constant Fear? Pakistan Army Chief Trolled For Wearing Bulletproof Gear And Sitting Behind Bulletproof Glass

Pakistani social media users are trolling Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir after a video showed him addressing troops from behind bulletproof glass at Army Headquarters. The visuals, circulating after India’s Operation Sindoor, have sparked debate and online mockery.

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir seen in bulletproof gear (PHOTO: X)
Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir seen in bulletproof gear (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 29, 2025 19:38:05 IST

Has Asim Munir Shifted His Base To A Bunker Amid Constant Fear? Pakistan Army Chief Trolled For Wearing Bulletproof Gear And Sitting Behind Bulletproof Glass

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, looks like he’s living on edge after India’s Operation Sindoor. That’s the word going around on Pakistani social media, anyway.

 Pakistan Army Chief Trolled 

People are saying Munir won’t meet anyone unless he’s wrapped up in a bulletproof jacket that covers him front and back. Even inside Army Headquarters, he sits behind bulletproof glass during meetings. It’s a strange sight, your top military guy acting this scared, and it’s got a lot of Pakistanis mocking him online, asking if he’s really the man to face off with India.

Then there’s that video of Munir, sitting behind the glass as he addresses Pakistani soldiers from HQ. It blew up across social media. He’s right there behind a thick shield, talking to his own troops. Journalists, regular folks everyone’s piling on, calling him a frightened Field Marshal. People keep joking, saying their army chief looks more like he’s hiding than leading.

Journalist Arzu Kazmi even mentioned that President Asif Ali Zardari took a few jabs at Munir during a speech in Karachi. She said Munir shouldn’t let these digs get to him. Still, people want to know what’s got him so spooked. Where are these threats coming from? Why does he seem so rattled?

Has Asim Munir Shifted His Base To A Bunker? 

Now, rumours are flying that Munir has holed up in a bunker, scared of assassination attempts. People keep bringing up the old story of Zia ul Haq, the former Army Chief, who died in a bomb blast.

Apparently, Munir’s been hit with some serious threats, bad enough that the government bumped up his security. Some say the warning came from somewhere totally beyond his reach. No wonder he’s anxious.

However, speculation that Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir has relocated to a bunker as a result of his fear of being killed on a regular basis had not been confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt.

A Pakistan-based fact-check page said the rumours were baseless. 

To date, the perceptions by the Pakistan Army or the government have not been made official in regard to such claims. This situation is normal practice and military chiefs will be surrounded by fortified places of security, especially when there is tension in the region and this does not always mean they are afraid or in an emergency.

According to reports, Munir barely meets anyone these days. He avoids moving around in the open. If he does see people, he’s always got that heavy bulletproof jacket on.

In HQ meetings, he’s still sitting behind glass. It’s a big change from the guy who used to shout threats at India. Now, he’s acting like a man who doesn’t want to step outside. And honestly, Pakistanis are noticing.

ALSO READ: Minorities Under Attack: Bangladesh Unrest Escalates As Mob Sets Houses Of Hindu Families On Fire, Locals Rush To Douse Flames

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 7:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: asim munirlatest world newsoperation sindoorpakistan

QUICK LINKS