Has Asim Munir Shifted His Base To A Bunker Amid Constant Fear? Pakistan Army Chief Trolled For Wearing Bulletproof Gear And Sitting Behind Bulletproof Glass

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, looks like he’s living on edge after India’s Operation Sindoor. That’s the word going around on Pakistani social media, anyway.

Pakistan Army Chief Trolled

People are saying Munir won’t meet anyone unless he’s wrapped up in a bulletproof jacket that covers him front and back. Even inside Army Headquarters, he sits behind bulletproof glass during meetings. It’s a strange sight, your top military guy acting this scared, and it’s got a lot of Pakistanis mocking him online, asking if he’s really the man to face off with India.

Then there’s that video of Munir, sitting behind the glass as he addresses Pakistani soldiers from HQ. It blew up across social media. He’s right there behind a thick shield, talking to his own troops. Journalists, regular folks everyone’s piling on, calling him a frightened Field Marshal. People keep joking, saying their army chief looks more like he’s hiding than leading.

Asim Munir addresses his own corp commanders hiding behind bullet proof glass. You can see the reflection in the video🤣🤣 Which military commander is scared of his own subordinates. Apparently the great brave Pakistani general is scared of his own corp commanders🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/41xAXdzmyz — Vajra (@BholeNath_wasi) December 28, 2025

‘Who Dares Wins’ is a motto meant for warriors, not rulers hiding behind armor. #AsimMunir may command the state, but fear commands him. Reports that Asim Munir keeps guns at home and wears a hidden bulletproof vest everywhere explain everything. #FailedMarshal@RDXThinksThat pic.twitter.com/5qOnOoZZ34 — Ambika Nanda (@AmbikaNanda01) December 27, 2025

Journalist Arzu Kazmi even mentioned that President Asif Ali Zardari took a few jabs at Munir during a speech in Karachi. She said Munir shouldn’t let these digs get to him. Still, people want to know what’s got him so spooked. Where are these threats coming from? Why does he seem so rattled?

Has Asim Munir Shifted His Base To A Bunker?

Now, rumours are flying that Munir has holed up in a bunker, scared of assassination attempts. People keep bringing up the old story of Zia ul Haq, the former Army Chief, who died in a bomb blast.

Apparently, Munir’s been hit with some serious threats, bad enough that the government bumped up his security. Some say the warning came from somewhere totally beyond his reach. No wonder he’s anxious.

However, speculation that Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir has relocated to a bunker as a result of his fear of being killed on a regular basis had not been confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt.

A Pakistan-based fact-check page said the rumours were baseless.

India-based social media accounts claimed that Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir sat behind a bulletproof glass while addressing the military top brass at the General Headquarters (GHQ). ❌The claims are false. pic.twitter.com/7bVYS9wAnw — FactCheckPakistan (@PakistanCheck) December 29, 2025

To date, the perceptions by the Pakistan Army or the government have not been made official in regard to such claims. This situation is normal practice and military chiefs will be surrounded by fortified places of security, especially when there is tension in the region and this does not always mean they are afraid or in an emergency.

According to reports, Munir barely meets anyone these days. He avoids moving around in the open. If he does see people, he’s always got that heavy bulletproof jacket on.

In HQ meetings, he’s still sitting behind glass. It’s a big change from the guy who used to shout threats at India. Now, he’s acting like a man who doesn’t want to step outside. And honestly, Pakistanis are noticing.

