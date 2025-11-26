LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hong Kong latest india news akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan chatgpt Hong Kong latest india news akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan chatgpt Hong Kong latest india news akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan chatgpt Hong Kong latest india news akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan chatgpt
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hong Kong latest india news akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan chatgpt Hong Kong latest india news akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan chatgpt Hong Kong latest india news akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan chatgpt Hong Kong latest india news akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan chatgpt
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Horrific Visuals Of Massive Fire In Hong Kong’s High Rise Towers Surface, 13 Dead, More Than 700 Firefighters, 400 Police Officers Deployed

Horrific Visuals Of Massive Fire In Hong Kong’s High Rise Towers Surface, 13 Dead, More Than 700 Firefighters, 400 Police Officers Deployed

A massive fire tore through seven high-rise apartment buildings in a Hong Kong residential complex, killing 13 people and injuring at least 15. Authorities said nine died at the scene, while four succumbed in hospital. Nearly 700 residents were evacuated to emergency tent shelters.

Fire in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district ( PHOTO: X)
Fire in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district ( PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 26, 2025 21:52:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Horrific Visuals Of Massive Fire In Hong Kong’s High Rise Towers Surface, 13 Dead, More Than 700 Firefighters, 400 Police Officers Deployed

The fire services in Hong Kong reported on Wednesday, November 26, that a fire swept through seven high-rise apartment block buildings in a residential complex killing 13 people and leaving others trapped.

Hong Kong High-Rise Fire Kills 13, Injures 15

Authorities confirmed that nine died on the scene and four went to the hospital and later were confirmed dead, reporters stated. At least 15 others were injured.

Approximately 700 individuals are evacuated to tent shelters.

The blaze gave off a column of smoke and flames and it was rapidly spreading on bamboo scaffolds and construction nets that had been assembled around the perimeter of the housing complex within Tai Po district in the New Territories.

It is recorded that the housing complex had eight blocks comprising nearly 2,000 apartments that contained approximately 4,800 residents.

There was video of the scene which depicted several buildings near each other on fire with bright flames and smoke being shot out of the windows of most of the apartments when the night fell. Firefighters were directing the blazing fire with water at high elevation ladder trucks.

It began in the middle of the afternoon and in the evening, the authorities raised its level to a level 5 alarm, the most severe by the Fire Services Department. Even later in the night the fire was still going.

The firefighters brought 128 fire trucks, and 57 ambulances to the scene.

Tragedy in Hong Kong, Emergency Tents Set Up for Survivors

One of the firefighters died and the other was undergoing heat exhaustion treatment, which the director of the Fire Services Department Andy Yeung told reporters.

Earlier the police reported that they had been receiving numerous calls of trapped people in the affected buildings but it did not give any information.

A member of the Taipo District Council, Lo Hiu-fung informed local television station TVB earlier in the day on Wednesday that the majority of the people who were trapped in the fire were thought to be aged folk. 

ALSO READ: Shocking Dashcam Footage: Kenyan Driver Choked Brutally After He Refuses Sexual Advances Of Passenger: ‘You Want To Die?’

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 9:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2Hong Konglatest trending newslatest world news

RELATED News

MEA Issues Statement On China’s Claim Over Arunachal Pradesh: ‘No Amount Of Denial By Chinese Side Will…’

This Indian City Is Also Called The ‘City Of Pearls,’ Not Mumbai, Kochi, Baroda, Name Is…

From Casanova Stories To Israeli Agent Accusations: How Former Star Cricketer and Politician Imran Khan Became Pakistan’s Most Controversial Figure

‘My Sister Was Frequently Beaten, Husband Has Illegal Daughter,’ Deepti Chaurasia’s Brother Reveals Shocking Details Against Kamla Pasand Owner’s Son A Day After She Was Found Dead

Andhra Home Guard Suspended For Performing Vulgar Dance With Woman In Front Of Minor Kids, Internet Calls It ‘Disgusting Behaviour’

LATEST NEWS

Elon Musk Makes Big Move To Attract Indian Buyers, Tesla Cars To Come At Much Lower Prices, Customers Could Save Around Rs…

Don’t Want To Buy iQOO 15? No Problem! These 5 Phones From Top Brands Are Far Better With Amazing Features

Supreme Court Orders Noida Hospital Medical Board To Review Passive Euthanasia Plea Of 31-Year-Old 100% Disabled Man But What Does The Law In India Says? Everything Explained

‘No Moral Right To Preach’: India Rebukes Pakistan Over Sharp Remarks On Ram Mandir Ceremony’s Flag Hoisting, Asks Them To Focus On Own Human Rights Records

Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025 by The Brand Story Celebrates Brands and Leaders Shaping the Future of Asia

Ironwood Appoints Balaji Raghavan to Lead Affordable Housing Portfolio

IIT Delhi opens admissions for the seventh batch of its Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning

From the Andes to the Atacama: Chile Beckons as Bollywood’s Next Cinematic Playground

Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know

A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour

Horrific Visuals Of Massive Fire In Hong Kong’s High Rise Towers Surface, 13 Dead, More Than 700 Firefighters, 400 Police Officers Deployed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Horrific Visuals Of Massive Fire In Hong Kong’s High Rise Towers Surface, 13 Dead, More Than 700 Firefighters, 400 Police Officers Deployed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Horrific Visuals Of Massive Fire In Hong Kong’s High Rise Towers Surface, 13 Dead, More Than 700 Firefighters, 400 Police Officers Deployed
Horrific Visuals Of Massive Fire In Hong Kong’s High Rise Towers Surface, 13 Dead, More Than 700 Firefighters, 400 Police Officers Deployed
Horrific Visuals Of Massive Fire In Hong Kong’s High Rise Towers Surface, 13 Dead, More Than 700 Firefighters, 400 Police Officers Deployed
Horrific Visuals Of Massive Fire In Hong Kong’s High Rise Towers Surface, 13 Dead, More Than 700 Firefighters, 400 Police Officers Deployed

QUICK LINKS