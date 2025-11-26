Shocking Dashcam Footage: Kenyan Driver Choked Brutally After He Refuses Sexual Advances Of Passenger: ‘You Want To Die?’

A disturbing story has come out of Dubai: a Kenyan taxi driver, Brian Kiplimo, was attacked by a passenger, and the whole thing was caught on his dash cam. The video soon made its way online, and people were quick to react.

Kenyan Expat Brutally Attacked in Dubai

Brian had only been in the Middle East for two months, chasing a better life. Early in the morning, around 6 a.m. on November 8, things took a dark turn.

According to the reports, the trouble started after Brian refused the passenger’s sexual advances. At first, the passenger just sat in the back like any other ride, but after they settled the trip details, he moved to sit directly behind Brian.

A Kenyan driver in Dubai. Hizi ndizo kazi majuu za takataka… pic.twitter.com/fWZcSooW8U — JUSTINA WAMAE (@justinawamae) November 25, 2025

Dubai Passenger Assault Caught on Camera

The dash cam footage shows what happened next. The passenger started touching Brian inappropriately, putting his hand around Brian’s chest.

When Brian tried to push him away, the passenger’s response was to reach forward and choke him while the car was still moving. In the video, you can hear Brian yelling for help, but the passenger just kept telling him to “shut up” and even threatened, “you want to die?”

Somehow, Brian managed to break free and escape. As soon as he got out, the passenger slid into the driver’s seat.

Online, the video caused an uproar. People demanded justice for Brian. One person wrote, “You can see the fear in his eyes, and knowing you are in a foreign country with no one on your side makes it too hard.” Another commented, “This murderous regime wants Kenyans to suffer abroad.”

Brian’s family spoke out too. They say he got hurt in the attack and had to cover all his medical bills alone. To make things worse, his employer started pushing him to get back to work almost immediately. Now his family is asking Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to step in and help.

