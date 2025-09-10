How Much Would It Cost To Build Taj Mahal Today? Price Will Blow Your Mind, It Is…

India is known for its rich culture, and among the many wonders of the nation, the Taj Mahal stands out. This architectural monument was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Construction of the Taj Mahal began around 1632 and took nearly 22 to 25 years to complete. The monument shows the architecture of that time, which was a blend of Mughal and Indian artistry.

Its beauty is enhanced by precious stones like lapis lazuli, cornelian, onyx, gold, and marble, sourced from different parts of the world, according to reports.

Thousands of skilled artisans, including workers from Persia and the Ottoman Empire, contributed to building this masterpiece. Reports suggest that over 1,000 elephants were used to transport materials during construction.

The cost of building the Taj Mahal has been a subject of much speculation. Some reports indicate that it may have cost around Rs 32 million (Rs 3.2 crore) at the time.

Historian Jadunath Sarkar, in his book ‘Studies in Mughal India,’ estimated the cost at Rs 42 million. If the Taj Mahal were to be built today, experts suggest it could cost anywhere around 1 billion USD, according to ABP Live Hindi.

While placing a price on this historic monument is difficult, its value goes far beyond money. The Taj Mahal continues to attract millions of visitors every year.

Even centuries later, it is unlikely that the world will see another structure that captures craftsmanship, and beauty quite like the Taj Mahal.

