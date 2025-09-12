LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Meet David Ellison, Billionaire Hollywood Producer Whose Father Larry Ellison Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Meet David Ellison, Billionaire Hollywood Producer Whose Father Larry Ellison Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Born in 1981, Ellison is a University of Southern California film school dropout who quickly rose to prominence in Hollywood.

David Ellison. (Instagram/@davidellisonskydance)
David Ellison. (Instagram/@davidellisonskydance)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 12, 2025 13:35:49 IST

David Ellison, the Hollywood producer and CEO of Skydance Media, has made headlines again after acquiring the historic Paramount Global in a $4.75 billion deal. Notably, his father Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, briefly overtook Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world, with a net worth of an estimated $400 billion following a 40% surge in Oracle’s stock.

David Ellison, valued at $17 billion, has produced blockbuster films such as Top Gun: Maverick, the Mission: Impossible series, Jack Reacher, and Star Trek Into Darkness. He has also produced popular TV shows like Jack Ryan and Grace and Frankie. Recently, he secured the rights for the ‘Call of Duty’ movie and signed a $7 billion deal for streaming rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Additionally, he has deals in the works with the producers of Stranger Things.

Born in 1981, Ellison is a University of Southern California film school dropout who quickly rose to prominence in Hollywood. Married to actress and singer Sandra Lynn Modic, he reportedly has a personal net worth of $520 million and leads a luxurious lifestyle, according to reports. An accomplished acrobatic pilot, he briefly appeared on screen in the 2006 war drama Flyboys, which failed commercially, but he has since become a celebrated producer behind the camera.

Ellison’s influence in Hollywood is backed by his father’s fortune. Skydance Media was founded in 2006 with support from Larry Ellison, who was close friends with Steve Jobs. While some critics describe him as “buying his way into Hollywood,” he has reportedly received support from industry figures like Ben Affleck, Tyler Perry, and Jane Fonda.

He launched a luxury menswear line, Lanai Collection, named after his father’s Hawaiian island, and established Skydance Sports, a video game franchise, and a tech partnership with Tencent. Partnerships with Netflix and Apple TV+ add to his revenue streams.

ALSO READ: Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…

Tags: David EllisonLarry Ellison

RELATED News

Nano Banana Trend: What Is The Prompt Used For Creating 3D Caricature On Gemini? Create One Of Your Own
Viral: Altercation Between BMTC Driver And Woman Passenger Turns Reportedly Into Slap Exchange
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Other Family Members Live On 27th Floor Of Their Rs 15000 Crore Antilia Due To This Reason, It Is…
What is Z in Gen Z? Everything You Need To Know About This Generation
iPhone 17 Launch: Don’t Toss That Old iPhone! Here’s How It Could Land You An iPhone 17!

LATEST NEWS

Nepal Army Chief arrives at President's office for high-level meeting
Congress Posts AI Generated Video Of PM Modi And His Mother Slamming Him Of Vote Chori, Watch
Prioritizing Quality and Patient Safety with Digital Transformation, RS Pondok Indah Group Becomes First in Indonesia to Achieve HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7
Meet David Ellison, Billionaire Hollywood Producer Whose Father Larry Ellison Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India, Afghanistan Lead Early Battles, Net Run Rates in Spotlight
Ethiopians Jemal Mekonen, defending champion Alemaddis Eyayu headline Delhi Half Marathon
Letter warns of bomb threat, Delhi High Court proceedings disrupted: Sources
Ek Chatur Naar Movie Review: Hilarious Twists, Clever Comedy, And Fun That Keeps You Guessing!
India-France hold 17th Meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism
Big Jackpot For This Country, Could Become Europe’s ‘Saudi Arabia’ As It Finds Treasure Worth Thousands Of Crores In…
Meet David Ellison, Billionaire Hollywood Producer Whose Father Larry Ellison Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet David Ellison, Billionaire Hollywood Producer Whose Father Larry Ellison Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet David Ellison, Billionaire Hollywood Producer Whose Father Larry Ellison Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Meet David Ellison, Billionaire Hollywood Producer Whose Father Larry Ellison Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Meet David Ellison, Billionaire Hollywood Producer Whose Father Larry Ellison Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Meet David Ellison, Billionaire Hollywood Producer Whose Father Larry Ellison Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

QUICK LINKS