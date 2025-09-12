Meet David Ellison, Billionaire Hollywood Producer Whose Father Larry Ellison Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

David Ellison, the Hollywood producer and CEO of Skydance Media, has made headlines again after acquiring the historic Paramount Global in a $4.75 billion deal. Notably, his father Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, briefly overtook Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world, with a net worth of an estimated $400 billion following a 40% surge in Oracle’s stock.

David Ellison, valued at $17 billion, has produced blockbuster films such as Top Gun: Maverick, the Mission: Impossible series, Jack Reacher, and Star Trek Into Darkness. He has also produced popular TV shows like Jack Ryan and Grace and Frankie. Recently, he secured the rights for the ‘Call of Duty’ movie and signed a $7 billion deal for streaming rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Additionally, he has deals in the works with the producers of Stranger Things.

Born in 1981, Ellison is a University of Southern California film school dropout who quickly rose to prominence in Hollywood. Married to actress and singer Sandra Lynn Modic, he reportedly has a personal net worth of $520 million and leads a luxurious lifestyle, according to reports. An accomplished acrobatic pilot, he briefly appeared on screen in the 2006 war drama Flyboys, which failed commercially, but he has since become a celebrated producer behind the camera.

Ellison’s influence in Hollywood is backed by his father’s fortune. Skydance Media was founded in 2006 with support from Larry Ellison, who was close friends with Steve Jobs. While some critics describe him as “buying his way into Hollywood,” he has reportedly received support from industry figures like Ben Affleck, Tyler Perry, and Jane Fonda.

He launched a luxury menswear line, Lanai Collection, named after his father’s Hawaiian island, and established Skydance Sports, a video game franchise, and a tech partnership with Tencent. Partnerships with Netflix and Apple TV+ add to his revenue streams.

ALSO READ: Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…