Mukesh Ambani’s Son Anant Ambani Once Paid Twice The Price to Buy 250 Chickens, Reason Is…

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani is known for his love for animals and also philanthropic efforts. Few months back, his act of kindness captured the attention of people.

Anant Ambani was then on a 140-kilometer pilgrimage from Jamnagar to Dwarka. During this sacred journey, he came across a distressing scene near Khambhalia town in Devbhumi Dwarka district. A van carrying 250 chickens was on its way to a slaughterhouse. Anant stopped the van and decided to rescue the birds.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, and showed Anant Ambani walking with a chicken in his hands. In the video, he can be heard instructing his team in Gujarati, saying, “Save them all… buy them. Pay their owner and we will take care of them now.” Reports say he purchased the chickens at twice their market price and arranged for them to be sent safely to Vantara.

Anant Ambani personally pledged to look after them. Holding a chicken in his hands, he chanted “Jai Dwarkadhish.”

The padyatra itself was a significant personal journey for Anant Ambani. Every night, he reportedly walked 10-12 kilometers, accompanied by Z+ security and local police. Along the way, he visited major temples, offered prayers and seeked blessings.

Speaking to reporters during the journey, Anant Ambani said, “I am on a padyatra from my residence in Jamnagar to Dwarka. It’s been five days, and I am expected to reach there in 2 to 4 days. I am able to undertake this journey because of the blessings of Lord Dwarkadhish. His blessings are on everyone.”

