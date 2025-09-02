LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Mukesh Ambani’s Shocking 15 Kg Weight Loss Trick: And He Didn’t Even Hit The Gym!

Mukesh Ambani’s Shocking 15 Kg Weight Loss Trick: And He Didn’t Even Hit The Gym!

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, lost 15 kg without starving or intense workouts, he rather focuses on a well-organized vegetarian diet and everyday yoga practices. His meals contain home-cooked Gujarati food, avoiding junk food, which, combined with regular meditation and walking, backed his overall health and energy.

Mukesh Ambani’s Shocking 15 Kg Weight Loss Trick: And He Didn’t Even Hit The Gym!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 2, 2025 20:09:32 IST

Mukesh Ambani the chairman of Reliance Group of Industries and India’s richest man has lost his 15 kg without doing any traditional workout. At the age of 68, Ambani continues to follow an appropriate lifestyle by concentrating mainly on a well-organized diet chart rather than rigorous day-to-day exercise.

Vegetarian Diet and Fruits 

Ambani follows a strict vegetarian diet that stresses simplicity and nutrition value, as per the reports from GQ India and The Times of India. His day-to-day diet is almost home-cooked Gujarati food, known for a balanced diet full of nutrition. He takes fresh fruits and fruit juice, idli-sambhar, a common South Indian dish for his breakfast. On the other hand, his lunch and dinner meals includes dal (lentils), sabzi (vegetables), rice, soups, and salads. The diet he follows consist of several vital nutrients with calories in check.

Avoiding Junk Food is the Key

One of the key aspects of Ambani’s diet is his strict avoidance of junk and processed food items. In spite of a very tight schedule entirely occupied with business routines and social events, he retains this discipline. This mindful choice to eliminate the food which is unhealthy plays a significant role in his regular flow of energy and comprehensive well-being.

Yoga and Meditation for Physical & Mental Health

Ambani also follows some physical workouts in addition to his disciplined diet. He starts his day with yoga and meditation along with walking. However, his workout doesn’t involve weight lifting or high-intensity trainings practices. His balanced approach ropes in together his physical health and mental strength.

Ambani’s routine echoes a broader global movement when older adults are choosing a balanced diets along with physical activity instead of high-end comprehensive gym routines. His example proves that weight loss and physical fitness can be efficiently managed and accomplished with the help of mindful consumption and holistic health practices.

Also Read: Jio IPO In 2026? Ambani’s Shocking AGM Reveal Could Change The Game For Telecom & AI

Tags: Mukesh AmbaniRelianceReliance Industries

RELATED News

Vigor Plast India Limited: IPO Alert, All You Need To Know About This Public Subscription Offer
Optivalue Tek Consulting Limited IPO: Key Details, Price Range, And How To Apply For The ₹61.7 Crore Issue
Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!
Stock Market Closing Bells Today: Nifty And Sensex Slip As Investor Caution Grows
Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 2 Subscription: Rising Demand From NII And Retail Investors, Should You Subscribe?

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Mukesh Ambani’s Shocking 15 Kg Weight Loss Trick: And He Didn’t Even Hit The Gym!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mukesh Ambani’s Shocking 15 Kg Weight Loss Trick: And He Didn’t Even Hit The Gym!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mukesh Ambani’s Shocking 15 Kg Weight Loss Trick: And He Didn’t Even Hit The Gym!
Mukesh Ambani’s Shocking 15 Kg Weight Loss Trick: And He Didn’t Even Hit The Gym!
Mukesh Ambani’s Shocking 15 Kg Weight Loss Trick: And He Didn’t Even Hit The Gym!
Mukesh Ambani’s Shocking 15 Kg Weight Loss Trick: And He Didn’t Even Hit The Gym!

QUICK LINKS