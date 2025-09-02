Mukesh Ambani’s Shocking 15 Kg Weight Loss Trick: And He Didn’t Even Hit The Gym!

Mukesh Ambani the chairman of Reliance Group of Industries and India’s richest man has lost his 15 kg without doing any traditional workout. At the age of 68, Ambani continues to follow an appropriate lifestyle by concentrating mainly on a well-organized diet chart rather than rigorous day-to-day exercise.

Vegetarian Diet and Fruits

Ambani follows a strict vegetarian diet that stresses simplicity and nutrition value, as per the reports from GQ India and The Times of India. His day-to-day diet is almost home-cooked Gujarati food, known for a balanced diet full of nutrition. He takes fresh fruits and fruit juice, idli-sambhar, a common South Indian dish for his breakfast. On the other hand, his lunch and dinner meals includes dal (lentils), sabzi (vegetables), rice, soups, and salads. The diet he follows consist of several vital nutrients with calories in check.

Avoiding Junk Food is the Key

One of the key aspects of Ambani’s diet is his strict avoidance of junk and processed food items. In spite of a very tight schedule entirely occupied with business routines and social events, he retains this discipline. This mindful choice to eliminate the food which is unhealthy plays a significant role in his regular flow of energy and comprehensive well-being.

Yoga and Meditation for Physical & Mental Health

Ambani also follows some physical workouts in addition to his disciplined diet. He starts his day with yoga and meditation along with walking. However, his workout doesn’t involve weight lifting or high-intensity trainings practices. His balanced approach ropes in together his physical health and mental strength.

Ambani’s routine echoes a broader global movement when older adults are choosing a balanced diets along with physical activity instead of high-end comprehensive gym routines. His example proves that weight loss and physical fitness can be efficiently managed and accomplished with the help of mindful consumption and holistic health practices.

